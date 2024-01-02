Lizzy Parker, Eleanor Frances, Luke Walsh, and Christopher Cameron Will Lead SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD in London

Performances run Tuesday 4th February – Sunday 3rd March 2024.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Lizzy Parker, Eleanor Frances, Luke Walsh, and Christopher Cameron Will Lead SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD in London

The cast has been announced for the cult favourite song cycle Songs for a New World. First performed on Off-Broadway in 1995, and premiering in the UK in 2001, the cult favourite song cycle Songs for a New World is coming back to London for a limited run at Upstairs at the Gatehouse in February.

Written and composed by Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Bridges of Madison County), the raw and magnificent show features musical theatre fan favourites including ‘I’m Not Afraid of Anything’, 'Stars and the Moon' and ‘King of the World’. Stunning vocals combined with beautifully written lyrics and a moving score create this visceral, raw production that takes audiences on a journey, teetering on the edge of one moment that can shape the rest of your life. Each sensational song captures a different moment, all strung together to creatively explore the human condition from vastly different New World perspectives.

The cast includes Lizzy Parker (Heathers the Musical, Original UK & Ireland Tour; Elixir, The Other Palace); Eleanor Frances (Woven The Musical, Nine Muses Theatre Co.; Hamlet in Pieces, Dixon Studio); Luke Walsh (We Will Rock You, Anthem of the Seas; Rock of Ages, UK tour; and Christopher Cameron (Bat Out Of Hell, Dominion Theatre; Are You As Nervous As I Am?, Greenwich Theatre).

With connection at its core, this hit musical tells the stories of different characters from a variety of settings, ranging from a 15th century ship to a modern-day high-rise in Manhattan. Spanning centuries, countries, and classes, the show addresses the universal experiences of happiness and fulfilment; ambition and drive; love and loyalty. A cast of four creates a vocal powerhouse using a variety of music genres, including pop, jazz, and gospel. Songs for a New World is brought to the stage by director Kai Wright and musical director Liam Holmes, with sound design by Glenn Oxenbury and lighting design by Jason Fenn.

Kai Wright comments, "Having made my professional directorial debut with this production in Southend last year, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to give this beautiful show a further life at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, as part of what is sure to be an exciting and innovative new era for the venue under the artistic direction of Annlouise and Isaac. The themes of life, love and existential turmoil continue to resonate twenty-eight years after its original off-Broadway outing, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to explore this collection of stories, masterfully scored by the irrefutably brilliant Jason Robert Brown, within the context of the 2020s."




