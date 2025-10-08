Leoni Jane Kennedy Reveals 2025 UK Dates for NEW WORLD WOMAN LIVE – AN ACOUSTIC TRIBUTE TO RUSH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UK-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Leoni Jane Kennedy has announced two exclusive November 2025 tour dates for New World Woman Live – An Acoustic Tribute to Rush, performing in Aldershot on Saturday, November 1 and Hull on Sunday, November 2.

The shows will see Kennedy and special guest Eóin de Paor (of Moving Pictures) reinterpret some of Rush’s most iconic and lesser-known songs in an intimate acoustic setting. The performances draw from Kennedy’s acclaimed reinterpretations album New World Woman, alongside new material slated for her next covers project.

“We’re ecstatic to see Rush performing together again, and across the pond, Eóin and I can’t wait to bring our own acoustic celebration to fans here in the UK,” said Kennedy. “It’s an intimate, lounge-style setup with a cabaret twist — and Eóin even uses trigger pedals to emulate string sections. We hope audiences love hearing these songs in a whole new light.”

Kennedy has made waves across the UK progressive rock scene in 2025, earning the #4 spot in PROG Magazine’s Readers’ Poll for Best New Artist and releasing her single Different Kind of Woman to critical acclaim. She also toured with Solstice, appeared in PROG Magazine, and joined The Anchoress for two sold-out performances opening for The Manic Street Preachers at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

A Freddie Mercury Scholarship recipient and PRS Guitars artist, Kennedy’s work blends intricate guitar artistry with haunting, soulful vocals. Her 2023 album New World Woman, funded through a successful Kickstarter campaign, sold out its first pressing and drew global praise for its reinterpretations of Rush classics.

Kennedy has been lauded by industry figures including Robin Millar CBE (Chairman, Blue Raincoat Chrysalis Group), who described her as “a young Bonnie Raitt with a wisdom and touch of the blues far beyond her years,” and Paul Anthony of Planet Rock, who called her “a bright future in the making.”

Performance details

Saturday, November 1, 2025 – Aldershot

New World Woman Live – An Acoustic Tribute to Rush

Venue: West End Centre, 48 Queens Rd, Aldershot, GU11 3JD

Tickets: westendcentre.co.uk/event/new-world-woman

Sunday, November 2, 2025 – Hull

New World Woman Live – An Acoustic Tribute to Rush

Venue: Wrecking Ball Store, 15 Whitefriargate, Hull HU1 2ER, UK

Tickets: wreckingballstore.co.uk/event/leoni-jane-kennedy-new-world-woman-tribute-to-rush

Tickets are available through the above links and via the official tour page at www.leonijanekennedy.com.