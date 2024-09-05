Layton Williams, Alfie Boe, and More Will Perform in THE SEEKER at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Layton Williams and Alfie Boe will join other leading musical artists for a world premiere, one-night only performance of Rachel Fuller's THE SEEKER, a unique musical and graphic reinvention of Hermann Hesse's classic novel, Siddhartha, which became a global phenomenon in the 1960s.

Taking place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Wednesday 6th November at 7.30pm, this special event will feature performances by Pete Townshend, Alfie Boe, Bollywood superstar Sunidhi Chauhan, South African multimedia artist Nakhane, and Layton Williams, together with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Chamber Choir of London. The performance will be narrated by the voice of beloved actor Christopher Plummer and will be conducted by Robert Ziegler, with music arranged by Martin Batchelar.

Inspired by the timeless story of self-discovery and enlightenment in Herman Hesse's Siddhartha, originally published in 1922 and which to date has sold over 100 million copies worldwide, composer Rachel Fuller's The Seeker is a musical reimagination of Siddhartha's message of hope, with additional music and lyrics written by Pete Townshend. The performance concert celebrates the launch of The Seeker album and illustrated novel, released the following day, 7th November.

Harvey Goldsmith, long time promoter of The Who and who worked with Rachel on her musical album, Animal Requiem, said: "I am delighted to be working with Rachel and Pete again. The original Siddhartha book has sold millions worldwide and I am looking forward to presenting Rachel's music to this wonderful story."

Audiences can register for early access to tickets from 10am today (Thursday 5th September) until 12pm on 10th September at www.theseekermusic.com, with these tickets then available for purchase on 11th September.

Tickets will go on general sale from 12th September at www.lwtheatres.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

For more information about The Seeker please visit www.theseekermusic.com https://www.instagram.com/theseekermusical/

