Lauren Ward, Declan Bennett, and Hannah Corneau Will Lead World Premiere of BEAUTIFUL LITTLE FOOL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following last month's announcement of the forthcoming concept album, the London cast and creative team have been set for the world premiere of Beautiful Little Fool, opening at Southwark Playhouse Borough from Thursday 15 January until Saturday 28 February 2026, with a national press night on Thursday 22 January.

With music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau and a book by Mona Mansour, directed by Michael Greif, Beautiful Little Fool tells the story of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald through the eyes of their daughter Scottie, as she rediscovers the lives and writings of her brilliant and tempestuous parents.

The London cast will star Lauren Ward (Matilda, Dear Evan Hansen, Stranger Things: The First Shadow) as ‘Scottie', Declan Bennett (Once, Jesus Christ Superstar, Moulin Rouge!) as ‘F. Scott Fitzgerald', and Hannah Corneau (Wicked, Renascence, Frozen) as ‘Zelda'.

Beautiful Little Fool will be directed by Michael Greif with orchestrations by Adam Rothenberg, musical direction by Jerome van den Berghe, set design by Shankho Chaudhuri, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and sound design by Domnic Bilkey.

Beautiful Little Fool was originally commissioned by New Works Provincetown, and is produced by Mark Cortale, Jonathan Murray and Harvey Reese.

Lauren Ward originated the role of Miss Honey in Matilda (Stratford-upon-Avon, West End and Broadway), earning Tony and Olivier Award nominations. She was nominated again for an Olivier Award for Dear Evan Hansen and recently starred in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on the West End.

Declan Bennett is known for his stage roles in Once, Jesus Christ Superstar, Carousel, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Rent, and Moulin Rouge! on Broadway and the West End. On screen, he has appeared in EastEnders and ITV's The Long Call.

Hannah Corneau made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked, starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in Renascence and most recently played Elsa in Frozen at The Muny.

Michael Greif (Director) has won three Obie Awards and received five Tony Award nominations for Rent, Grey Gardens, Next to Normal, Dear Evan Hansen, and Hell's Kitchen.

Jerome van den Berghe (Musical Director) trained at ArtsEd and the University of Surrey. His recent credits include Stereophonic (Duke of York's Theatre), Passing Strange (Young Vic) and Spitting Image: The Musical (Phoenix Theatre).

Shankho Chaudhuri (Set Designer) is a designer and artist working across theatre, dance, music and XR. His recent credits include Macbeth for The Donmar Warehouse and Traplord at Factory International.

Ben Stanton (Lighting Designer) is a five-time Tony Award nominee and winner of the Obie, Lortel, IRNE and Ovation Awards, whose work includes Fun Home, Spring Awakening and The Notebook.

Domnic Bilkey (Sound Designer) is Head of Sound & Video at The National Theatre and was Tony and Olivier nominated for The Lehman Trilogy.

Producer Mark Cortale, who commissioned the musical in 2022 through the developmental theatre lab New Works Provincetown, said, “It is thrilling to welcome Lauren and Declan to join Hannah in bringing this extraordinary new musical to London. The concept album has already given audiences a taste of Hannah's remarkable score, and now we cannot wait to see the show come alive on stage at Southwark Playhouse.”

As previously announced, The Beautiful Little Fool concept album, recorded in New York and featuring Jessie Mueller, Ryan Vasquez and Hannah Corneau, will be released on 24 October 2025. The first single, So Alive (sung by Jessie Mueller), is available now on all streaming platforms along with a music video.