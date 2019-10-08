Last Chance To See Trevor Nunn's Production Of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Last chance to see Trevor Nunn's critically acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof - which broke box office records with the highest advance of any show at the theatre - as it completes its run at the Playhouse Theatre on 2 November. When it closes, the production will have played for a year since opening at the Menier Chocolate Factory in November 2018.

In the reconfigured Playhouse Theatre Nunn directs Andy Nyman (Tevye), Maria Friedman (Golde), Anita Dobson (Yente), Nicola Brown (Chava), Harriet Bunton (Hodel), Dermot Canavan (Lazar Wolf), Stewart Clarke (Perchik), Joshua Gannon (Motel), Matthew Hawksley (Fyedka), and Molly Osborne (Tzeitel), as well as Miles Barrow, Sofia Bennett, Philip Bertioli, Lottie Casserley, Elena Cervesi, Lia Cohen, Talia Etherington, Shoshana Ezequiel, Isabella Foat, Fenton Gray, James Hameed, Adam Linstead, Adam Margilewski, Robert Maskell, Robyn McIntyre, Gaynor Miles, Ellie Mullane, Tania Newton, George Olney, Craig Pinder, Valentina Theodoulou, Ed Wade and Taylor Walker.

Direct from its sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Tony and Olivier award-winning director Trevor Nunn's 'exuberant revival' (Daily Telegraph) of the classic Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof transferred to the West End for a strictly limited run. The Playhouse Theatre has been specially transformed into an intimate space for this which will envelop you in the beloved story of Tevye and his family.

Old traditions and young love collide in this joyous and timely celebration of life. Tevye's daughters' unexpected choice of husbands opens his heart to new possibilities, as his close-knit community also feel winds of change blowing through their tiny village.

Featuring the iconic score including 'Tradition', 'Matchmaker, Matchmaker', 'Sunrise, Sunset' and 'If I Were a Rich Man', and featuring original choreography from Tony Award-winning Jerome Robbins alongside new choreography by Matt Cole, Fiddler on the Roof 'bursts from the stage' (Financial Times), bringing new life to one of the most beloved musicals of all time.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You