Keala Settle Will Lead the UK Premiere of FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL

Tony nominated Broadway star Keala Settle will lead the cast in the UK premiere of the new US musical Fly More Than You Fall at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 18th October- 23rd November.

Based on lived experiences the uplifting and inspiring show navigates grief with some incredible songs that are bound to get stuck in your head! This isn't just a musical, it's a journey that will break your heart and mend it all in one night.

Keala achieved global fame as the bearded lady Lettie Lutz in the film The Greatest Showman. Her moving rendition of the anthem ‘This is Me' was a standout song in the movie, going on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song, and a video on YouTube has now been watched 82m times. She will also appear as Miss Coddle in the film adaptation of Wicked later this year.

On Broadway she made her debut in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, played Madame Thenardier in Les Misérables and originated the role of Becky in Waitress, she played Tracy Turnblad in the US national tour of Hairspray, Bloody Mary in the Lincoln Center production of South Pacific, made her West End debut as Angélique in & Juliet and co-starred with Jennifer Saunders in Sister Act. She was recently

unmasked as “Air Fryer” taking fifth place in The Masked Singer UK.

Keala said today: “I'm thrilled to be a part of this beautifully uplifting story. It's such a testament to the strength and compassion of the human spirit and the freedom that resides within us all.”

When Malia's mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer, her life is thrown into turmoil. As she navigates Following her Mother's terminal cancer diagnosis Malia's life is thrown into turmoil. Yet as she navigates the next stage of her own life, Malia finds solace and strength in her writing and in her stories, Malia creates an imaginative world where a brave bird named Willow mirrors her own journey of resilience and growth.

Through the support of her friends, the guidance of her family, and her own inner resolve (along with a banging soundtrack), Malia learns to face her fears and embrace hope, discovering that even in the darkest times, we can find the courage to soar.

In a society that doesn't talk about grief we may all feel alone at times - Fly More Than You Fall gives us all a chance to lift each other and heal together with Malia.

Fly More Than You Fall, with Book & Lyrics by Eric Holmes (TV's The Good Fight, Smash), Music & Lyrics by Nat Zegree, will be directed by Christian Durham.

More cast to be announced

Creative team:

Director Christian Durham

Associate Director Georgie Rankcom

Movement Director Heather Douglas

Orchestrations & Arrangements Daniel Edmonds

General Manager James Steel Productions

Casting Director Pearson Casting CDG

Lead Producer Marc David Levine



Eric Holmes and Nat Zegree both lost a parent to cancer at an early age and the writers have poured their personal grief and pain into this emotionally charged, uplifting musical. Holmes said: “We created the show because we needed the show. Nat and I had been wanting to write about our experiences of losing our parents at a very young age. Anyone who's lost someone knows that with grief, there's no time limit. It's not three months and you're out. You're grieving the loss of a parent or any loved one for the rest of your life.”

Fly More Than You Fall is being lead produced by Tony & Olivier Award winner Marc David Levine (Hadestown, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical).

Multiple award-winner Eric Holmes was a writer on the critically acclaimed TV series The Good Fight for four seasons. His musical Wild About You, with a score by Chilina Kennedy, played two sold out concerts at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane earlier this year. His new musical with Chilina Kennedy and Daniel Edmonds is releasing a concept album later this year. His musical Born Country, that he wrote with his wife Erin Holmes, received a NYC workshop in 2024. Other credits include: Smash (NBC).

Nat Zegree has been playing piano since he was three years old. A native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Nat performs one man shows and concerts across the country. Nat is also a writer/composer and recording artist. His original album Fly More Than You Fall is available on iTunes, He has written three original musicals with writing partner Eric Holmes. He has played Jerry Lee for over 300 performances in Million Dollar Quartet, receiving a Broadwayworld award. He played Mozart in a live music production of Amadeus and his voice has been heard as a virtual singer for the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen.

Christian Durham (Director) Theatre credits include: Zorro - the Musical (Hope Mill/Charing Cross Theatre), Breaking The Code (Salisbury Playhouse), Cafe Society Swing (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Quaint Honour (Finborough), Spend Spend Spend and Children of Eden (Union Theatre), Pieces of String (Waterloo East), Proud (New Wimbledon Theatre Studio), Boy George's Taboo (UK tour - Best Musical, Manchester Evening News Awards), Debbie Does Dallas (Edinburgh Fringe, nominated Best Musical Production - MTM Awards)

