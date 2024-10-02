KYOTO Will Transfer to the West End in January 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kyoto will transfer to @sohoplace for a limited 16-week run from Thursday 9 January to Saturday 3 May 2025, with tickets on sale to RSC, Good Chance and Nimax priority bookers from Thursday 3 October at 10am, and on public sale from Friday 4 October at 10am at sohoplace.org.

The production transfers direct from its critically acclaimed run in Stratford-upon-Avon; one of 17 productions announced as part of Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey’s inaugural programme as RSC Co-Artistic Directors and their first co-production with Good Chance.

The London transfer will see Tony award-nominated actor Stephen Kunken (Billions, The Handmaid’s Tale) reprise his celebrated role as American oil lobbyist and master strategist, Don Pearlman, after making his RSC debut earlier this year.

The announcement coincides with the release of further casting for the RSC’s upcoming productions of The Red Shoes and Twelfth Night. The productions run from the 7 November 2024 to 19 January 2025 in the Swan Theatre and 5 December 2024 to 18 January 2025 in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, respectively.

Global in scale and yet personal at heart, Kyoto is a fast-paced, politically charged thriller which places audiences at the heart of the historic 1997 Kyoto climate summit, a world where big oil, big money and big egos clash in the battle to secure the world’s first legally binding emissions targets. Written by Good Chance co-founders, Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson (The Jungle, The Walk with Little Amal) and directed by Stephen Daldry (Stranger Things The First Shadow, Billy Elliot, The Inheritance) and Justin Martin (Stranger Things The First Shadow, Prima Facie), this breathless and gripping tale recounts the fateful hours of tense negotiation which lead up to the historic signing of the UN’s landmark climate conference in December 1997. The production features a unique production design by award-winning designer Miriam Buether.

RSC Co-Artistic Directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said, “Every so often, a play comes along that speaks passionately and urgently to the world in which we live. Kyoto is one of those plays. Its resonance is testament to the creative might of its writers, Good Chance co-founders Joe Robertson and Joe Murphy, and their long-term collaborators Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin. Nearly 30 years on from the signing of the original Kyoto climate agreement in December 1997, this ultimately hopeful story of agreement against the odds embodies our core belief in the unique power of theatre to bring people together and – in doing so – deepen our shared understanding of the world around us. Having seen it captivate audiences in Stratford earlier this year, we can’t think of a more perfect venue for London audiences to experience this high-octane political thriller.”

Writers and Good Chance Co-Artistic Directors Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson said, "We’re delighted that Kyoto will continue its life in Nica Burns’ spectacular @sohoplace next year. We loved creating the show with Good Chance and the RSC in Stratford and the incredible conversations it inspired with audiences every night.

“The play tells the extraordinary story of how an unlikely group of international diplomats, scientists, politicians and activists made a leap of faith - to work together to defeat powerful vested interests and reach the first global agreement on climate change.

“In our current age of disagreement, and amid the daily assault of news reports about climate catastrophe, we want Kyoto to be a story of hope that will thrill and inspire audiences to take a seat at the table and make that same leap of faith again."

Stephen Kunken was most recently seen as James Jesus Angelton in the BAFTA nominated series A Spy Among Friends opposite Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce for ITVX and MGM+. He is well known as Chief Compliance Officer Ari Spyros over the seven seasons of the Showtime series Billions and as Commander Warren Putnam over the five seasons of Hulu’s award-winning show, The Handmaid’s Tale.

On stage Kunken received a 2010 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play honouring his performance as "Andy Fastow" in Enron (Broadhurst Theater). He has also appeared on Broadway in The Columnist (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre), High (The Booth Theater), Rock ‘n’ Roll (Bernard Jacobs Theater), Frost/Nixon; Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Nominations (Bernard Jacobs Theater), Festen (Music Box Theater) and Proof (Walter Kerr Theatre). His recent off-broadway credits include: An American Daughter (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Apple Family Plays (The Public Theater), Nikolai and the Others (Lincoln Center Theater), and Our Town (Barrow St. Theatre).

His additional television credits include The Affair, The Goodwife, Unforgettable, Blue Bloods, The Sopranos and The Apple Family Plays and more. Amongst his film work Kunken can be seen Co-starring in Woody Allen's Café Society, Hillbilly Elegy, directed by Ron Howard, Jason Bourne, directed by Paul Greengrass, Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, and Ang Lee's Taking Woodstock. His directorial debut Before, During, After took home top prizes at four International Film Festivals and is distributed by Gravitas Ventures.

Also returning to the cast Jenna Augen (Shirley), Olivia Barrowclough (Secretariat), Jorge Bosch(Raul Estrada-Oyuela), Nancy Crane (USA), Andrea Gatchalian (Kiribati, AOSIS), Togo Igawa (Japan, Ohki), Kwong Loke (China, Zhong), Dale Rapley (Bolin, Santer, Gore), Raad Rawi (Saudi Arabia, Al Sabban) and Ferdy Roberts (UK, Prescott, Houghton).

The full creative team for Kyoto comprises; Miriam Buether (Set Designer), Natalie Pryce (Costume Designer) Aideen Malone (Lighting Designer), Christopher Reid (Sound Designer), Akhila Krishnan(Video Designer), Paul Englishby (Composer), Gemma Stockwood (Dramaturg) and Julia Horan CDG (Casting Director).

Initial casting for the RSC’s forthcoming production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is also announced today. The BAFTA and Olivier nominated actor Samuel West will play Malvolio alongside Gwyneth Keyworth in her RSC debut as Viola, with further cast to be announced later this month.

Amongst Samuel’s well-known credits are the Channel 5 remake of All Creatures Great and Small, Apple TV’s Slow Horses and Darkest Hour. He returns to the RSC, having last performed here as the title roles in Steven Pimlott’s Richard II (2000) and Hamlet (2001).

Gwyneth Keyworth, who has appeared in Black Mirror, Game of Thrones and Alex Rider, is perhaps best known for her role as Scout in To Kill a Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre, for which she won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Performer in 2023.

British-Canadian singer songwriter Matt Maltese, known for viral hits such as As The World Caves In, Intolewd and Everyone Adores You (at least I do) will make his theatre debut as production composer.

Director, Prasanna Puwanarajah returns to the RSC to direct Shakespeare’s bittersweet winter masterpiece: a freewheeling miracle of farce, longing, love and life. Alongside Prasanna in the creative team are James Cotterill as Set & Costume Designer, Zoe Spurr as Lighting Designer, George Dennis as Sound Designer, Polly Bennett as Movement Director and Matthew Dewsbury CDG as Casting Director.

Twelfth Night will run in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from Thursday 5 December – Saturday 18 January 2025.

In the Swan Theatre, Nikki Cheung will make her RSC debut as Karen in Hans Christian Andersen’s The Red Shoes in a new version by Nancy Harris, with direction and movement by Kimberley Rampersad (Associate Artistic Director of the Shaw Festival, Canada).

Nikki Cheung makes her RSC debut as Karen. Nikki is a ballet, jazz and contemporary theatre performer. Her most recent stage credits include Disney’s The Lion King (West End). She was a featured dancer in Jacky Cheung’s A Classic Tour, appeared in and choreographed for The Freshman’s I’m Coming Home music video, and also appeared in Bradley Wayburne’s Staying Alive television series.

Dianne Pilkington and James Doherty make their RSC debuts as Mariella and Bob, the social climbing couple who adopt Karen. Dianne’s theatre credits include The Wizard of Oz, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Young Frankenstein and Wicked. James’ theatre credits include London Road, Beyond Caring, NT:50 (National Theatre), Come From Away, Chicago (West End), and Eventide (Arcola); his TV credits include House Of The Dragon, The Gold, Big Boys and Trying.

Sebastien Torkia plays the Priest and the mysterious shoemaker, Sylvestor. Sebastien played Mr Wormwood in the RSC’s Matilda The Musical (Cambridge Theatre), with other West End credits including A Christmas Carol (Old Vic Theatre), The Mousetrap (St Martins Theatre) and Guys and Dolls. Screen credits include The Boleyns (BBC), Coronation Street, Mamma Mia! and Aladdin.

The full cast comprises: Julie Armstrong (Ensemble), Leslie Garcia Bowman (Onstage Swing), Nikki Cheung (Karen), Momar Diagne (Ensemble), James Doherty (Bob), Joseph Edwards (Clive), Caití Ellen (Ensemble), Anya Ferdinand (Ensemble), Michael Lin (Ensemble), Mia Musakambeva (Onstage Swing), Kody Mortimer (Prince), Dianne Pilkington (Mariella), Sakuntala Ramanee (Mags), Ben Redfern (Ensemble), Sebastien Torkia (Sylvestor/Priest) and Alexandra Waite-Roberts(Ensemble).

Joining Nancy and Kimberley on the creative team are Colin Richmond (Set and Costume Designer), Ryan Day (Lighting Designer), Marc Teitler (Composer), Gregory Clarke (Sound Designer), Paul Kieve (Illusionist), and Charlotte Sutton CDG (Casting Director).

The Red Shoes will run in the Swan Theatre from Thursday 7 November 2024 – Sunday 19 January 2025.

