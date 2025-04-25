Julian Ovenden and Scott Frankel Will Perform in Concert at His Majesty's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following his successful solo concerts at the Chichester Festival Theatre and Cadogan Hall, star of stage and screen, Julian Ovenden, will perform for one night only at His Majesty's Theatre on Sunday 7th September.

The Broadway and West End legend, and stellar storyteller, will be performing songs that have shaped his extraordinary career - including highlights from his Olivier Award-nominated performance in South Pacific - as well as some of the most loved musical theatre hits of all time.

Familiar to millions for his standout roles in global TV hits like Bridgerton and Downton Abbey, Julian brings charisma, charm, and world-class vocals to the stage.

This very special evening will also feature the Broadway composer, musical director and pianist Scott Frankel on keys.

Scott's work as a composer includes War Paint, starring Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole and the Tony Award-nominated Grey Gardens. Other work includes: The Flamingo Kid (Hartford Stage), Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons, Williamstown Theatre Festival) and Happiness (Lincoln Center Theater). As MD, Frankel has worked on Broadway shows including Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Jerome Robbins' Broadway and Falsettos and Off-Broadway on Putting It Together starring Julie Andrews.

Join Julian Ovenden, this September, for a night of true West End class and more than a sprinkling of musical theatre magic.

Comments