John Barrowman To Star SNOW WHITE Panto At The Bristol Hippodrome

The Bristol Hippodrome has announced that the much-loved actor, singer, presenter, author, judge and all-round showman John Barrowman will headline this year's spectacular family pantomime as the Wicked Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from Saturday 5 December for a strictly limited four-week season.

On television, John has presented and appeared on numerous programmes and was most recently a popular contestant on the 18th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Having also appeared in the first ever series of ITV's Dancing on Ice, John Most recently returned to the rink as a judge alongside Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo, a role he will reprise when the hit show returns for its 13th series in January 2021.

The star of numerous musicals, both in the West End and on Broadway, John has appeared in legendary productions including Anything Goes opposite Elaine Paige, Sunset Boulevard with Betty Buckley, The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago and The Fix, for which he was nominated for a Lawrence Olivier Award for his performance. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will also see John return to wearing heels having also starred in the revival of La Cage aux Folles in London where he played the dual role of Albin and Zaza to great critical acclaim.

As an actor John is best-known for his iconic role as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who for the BBC, a role that proved so popular he became the leading role in its spin-off series, Torchwood, which made John a household name. He has also starred in Desperate Housewives and as Malcolm Merlyn in the acclaimed US television shows Arrow , Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, based on the DC Comic. He also appears in the feature films De-Lovely , The Producers and Zero Dark Thirty.

As a recording artist, John released numerous hit albums, including the hugely popular 'Another Side' and 'Music, Music, Music', and his most recent festive recording 'A Fabulous Christmas'. He has also toured his albums extensively across the UK and features on several original cast recordings. John also released two autobiographies, Anything Goes and I Am What I Am, and released hugely popular works of fiction including Captain Jack and the Selkie, based on his popular Torchwood character, The Dark Archer for DC comics and the fantasy novels Hollow Earth, The Bone Quill, The Book of Beasts and Conjuror, a young adult series he writes with his sister Carole Barrowman.

This year's pantomime marks John's triumphant return to panto-land, having starred in numerous festive productions for producers Qdos Entertainment, including a record-breaking five years at Glasgow's SEC and, more recently, playing the title role in Dick Whittington at Birmingham Hippodrome and Manchester Opera House.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will see John strut his stilettos as panto-land's ultimate villain, the Wicked Queen, who will dazzle in an array of stunning costumes and show Bristol his real mettle as he tries to outwit the fair Snow White and prove to the world that he is the fairest of them all.

Qdos Entertainment Managing Director Michael Harrison said: "Without any doubt, John is one of the UK's most talented and best-loved showmen. Not only can he sing, dance and act, he's wonderful in pantomime, and we can't wait to work with him once again."

John Barrowman said: "I am thrilled to be starring in Snow White this Christmas, and especially delighted and pleased to be able to perform in Bristol at the Hippodrome. I have family in Bristol and it will feel just like home. I can't wait to dig out the heels and be a Fabulous Wicked Queen".

Tickets for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are selling fast, so audiences shouldn't leave it any longer to secure their seats for this year's unmissable Hippodrome panto, or they won't be able to look themselves in the mirror!

For more information visit atgtickets.com/Bristol





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You