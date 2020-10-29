Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jodi Prenger's Adults-Only CINDERELLA Panto Announced at Turbine Theatre

Article Pixel Oct. 29, 2020  

West End actress Jodie Prenger and writing partner Neil Hurst will present an adults-only panto, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball, at Turbine Theatre this holiday season!

The cast will include Oscar Conlon-Morrey and Scott Paige as the Ugly Sisters, Debbie Kurup as Prince Charming, Rufus Hound as Buttons, Sean Parkins as the Fairy, and Daisy Wood- Davis as Cinderella.

The production will run from November 26- December 23 in a production directed by Lizzy Connolly. Due to its naughty content, only audiences 18 and older will be admitted.

Tickets on sale at 10 AM, Friday, October 3rd.


