Jodi Prenger's Adults-Only CINDERELLA Panto Announced at Turbine Theatre
West End actress Jodie Prenger and writing partner Neil Hurst will present an adults-only panto, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball, at Turbine Theatre this holiday season!
The cast will include Oscar Conlon-Morrey and Scott Paige as the Ugly Sisters, Debbie Kurup as Prince Charming, Rufus Hound as Buttons, Sean Parkins as the Fairy, and Daisy Wood- Davis as Cinderella.
The production will run from November 26- December 23 in a production directed by Lizzy Connolly. Due to its naughty content, only audiences 18 and older will be admitted.
Tickets on sale at 10 AM, Friday, October 3rd.