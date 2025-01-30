Jerry Mitchell Will Serve as Producer For New Musical KING OF PANGEA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time, Jerry Mitchell will step into the role of producer as he joins lead producers Nicole LaFountaine of Straighten Your Crown Productions, Jaime Bartolett and Luke Katler to present the world premiere of King of Pangea at the King's Head Theatre from 7 June – 6 July 2025.

Jerry Mitchell says, "There is no escaping death and loss and how we process these tragedies often comes without a map. KING OF PANGEA is the map. A beautiful map to the other side of grief, loss and eventual salvation. When I heard Martin's STUNNING music I knew I wanted to do anything I could to help others hear this moving melodic story. This musical confirms life is to be lived every day even through the loss of the people we love most.”

Mitchell first encountered King of Pangea when he became the writing mentor for the project during the Barn on Fire new musical writers' residency program in Fire Island Pines, NY. In London, Mitchell has recently directed and choreographed The Devil Wears Prada as well as Becoming Nancy in Birmingham at The Rep. Continuing his love affair with the UK, the King's Head production, with book, music, and lyrics by Martin Storrow and directed by Richard Israel, is a celebration of the extraordinary power of hope.

Based on Storrow's own authentic experience, this wholly original and soul-stirring new musical follows protagonist Christopher Crow as he faces the loss of his relentlessly hopeful mother, he escapes to the only place that makes sense - the imaginary island of his childhood. With help from a wise-cracking prophet, a swaggering ship captain, and a star-gazing poetess, Christopher sets off on a journey to claim his sovereignty… if he can only put the pieces back together in time.

