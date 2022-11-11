Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INTRUDER/INTRUZ to Receive London Premiere at Theatre503 in December

The play, based on an account of an incident in Edinburgh in 2009, revolves around the themes of mental health, anxiety, forgiveness and more.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Following an extended run at Summerhall, Fringe 22, the bilingual monologue (English-Polish) is receiving its London premiere at Theatre503.

Shortlisted for Adrian Pagan Playwriting Award and BBC Writersroom. Following his dream, Remi moves to Scotland to become an actor. But an ugly and vicious attack almost ruins his life.

The play, based on an account of an incident in Edinburgh in 2009, revolves around the themes of mental health, anxiety, forgiveness, restorative justice system, what it's like to be an immigrant, what it's like to be a victim of violence, but most importantly about making your dreams come true. Remi has been working on the play since 2009.The piece has two language versions, English (the original version) and Polish.

Performance Details:

Theatre503

5/6 December 2022

7.30pm

Writer/Performer: Remi Rachuba

Director: Marcus Montgomery Roche

Set/Costume Designer: Basia Bińkowska

Sound/Lighting Designer: Charles Webber

Producer: Remi Rachuba

INTRUDER/INTRUZ at Theatre503




In the wake of the shock news that The Watermill Theatre in Newbury has had 100% of its funding from Arts Council England cut, the Newbury venue has launched a new fundraising campaign- THRIVE.
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Beauty and the Beast, which opens on Saturday 3 December at the Mercury Theatre, with previews from Saturday 26 November 2022, and runs until Sunday 15 January 2023.
 Check out all new photos of Unicorn's production of Pinocchio! This classic story of Geppetto, a lonely carpenter who wishes that the wooden puppet he has carved and named Pinocchio, becomes a real boy.
European Arts Company are touring to some historic UK venues with their authentic adaptation of A Christmas Carol, starring John O'Connor (Before We Die, Channel 4), as Charles Dickens.

November 14, 2022

The Sophia Club - a new programme of cultural events in London, Melbourne and New York devised by acclaimed modern philosophy outlet and publisher committed to big ideas, serious enquiry and a humane world view Aeon Media - present their latest UK Live Philosophy event Goddess, hosted at Trafalgar Square's iconic The Crypt venue. 
November 14, 2022

The Lehman Trilogy is headed back to the West End in January 2023, and the production has found its stars! The play will be led by Michael Malogun, Hadley Fraser, and Nigel Lindsay.
November 14, 2022

Robomagic Live, in association with Ballets Jazz Montréal, will present Dance Me – Music by Leonard Cohen at Sadler's Wells in London for its exclusive UK premiere from 7 – 11 February 2023.
November 14, 2022

To mark the beginning of Disability History Month on 16 November, Graeae Theatre Company has announced that it will be making its three most recent productions available online for a two week period from 16 to 30 November.
November 14, 2022

Following two previously sold out concerts West End Musical Christmas returns for another all-singing,  all-dancing extravaganza brought to you by the award-winning producers of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Love Songs, West End Musical Halloween and Musical Con, the UK's first-ever musical theatre fan convention. 