INTRUDER/INTRUZ to Receive London Premiere at Theatre503 in December

Following an extended run at Summerhall, Fringe 22, the bilingual monologue (English-Polish) is receiving its London premiere at Theatre503.

Shortlisted for Adrian Pagan Playwriting Award and BBC Writersroom. Following his dream, Remi moves to Scotland to become an actor. But an ugly and vicious attack almost ruins his life.

The play, based on an account of an incident in Edinburgh in 2009, revolves around the themes of mental health, anxiety, forgiveness, restorative justice system, what it's like to be an immigrant, what it's like to be a victim of violence, but most importantly about making your dreams come true. Remi has been working on the play since 2009.The piece has two language versions, English (the original version) and Polish.

Performance Details:

Theatre503

5/6 December 2022

7.30pm

Writer/Performer: Remi Rachuba

Director: Marcus Montgomery Roche

Set/Costume Designer: Basia Bińkowska

Sound/Lighting Designer: Charles Webber

Producer: Remi Rachuba

INTRUDER/INTRUZ at Theatre503