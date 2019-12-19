Hannah Waddingham, Steph Parry and More Announced in Casting of THE PIRATE QUEEN Charity Gala Performance

Hannah Waddingham (three- time Olivier nominated as Kate/Lilli Vanessi in 'Kiss Me Kate' Desiree Armfeldt in 'A Little Night Music' and The Lady of The Lake in 'Monty Python's Spamalot'), Steph Parry (Dorothy Brock in '42nd Street' and Donna in 'Mamma Mia' ) and Emma Norman (Mrs Lovett,' Sweeney Todd' and Miss Berta, 'Acorn Antiques the Musical') are the latest stars anounced for the charity gala performance of Boublil And Schönberg's 'The Pirate Queen' the composers of 'Les Misérables' and 'Miss Saigon' at London Coliseum Sunday 23 February, 2020.

West End star Hannah Waddingham (her 20-year highlights include 'Kiss Me Kate', 'A Little Night Music', 'Monty Python's Spamalot','The Wizard of Oz'), Steph Parry and Emma Norman are the latest principal cast to be annouced for a star-studded charity gala performance of Boublil And Schönberg's 'The Pirate Queen' at the London Coliseum on Sunday 23 February, 2020.



They join the previously announced Rachel Tucker (Olivier nominee for 'Come From Away', 'Wicked'), 'Britain's Got Talent' winner Jai McDowall and Matthew Pagan from Collabro as headliners.



Proceeds are going to Leukaemia UK.



Steph Parry recently made headlines for "saving the day" at 'Mamma Mia!' While standing by at '42nd Street', she was called to run down the road to take over the role of Donna mid show due to a cast injury. Subsequently she was given the lead role of Dorothy Brock in '42nd Street' for the summer of 2018 and now leads the cast of 'Mamma Mia! The Party' as Kate at The 02.



Producers have also revealed the rest of the cast:



Featured ensemble: Pearce Barron (Zombies: The Musical, Up Next), Jamie Birkett ('Les Miserables', 'Rent'), Trudi Camilleri (lead in 'Queen of the Mist', 'Death Takes a Holiday'), Sabrina Carter (Wicked, The Miser), Shaun Dalton (Kinky Boots, Eugenius), Adam Dawson (Hair, Spring Awakening), Callum Heinrich (Mamma Mia, Jane Eyre), Jade Johnson (The Book of Mormon, Club Mex: Immersive Club Musical), Harry Mills (Sunday in the Park with George, Batboy), Charlotte Payne (Potted Panto, Velvet), Sophie Reeves (Les Miserables, The Woman in White) and Jak Skelly (Oklahoma, Cats).



Ensemble: Skye Adams, Thomas Ball, Jeremy Batt, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Sinead O Callaghan, Christopher Cameron, Jordan Castle, Alfie Doohan, Charlie Ellerton, Judicel Eslao, Nicola Espallardo, Amy Everett, Lois Morgan Gay, Aidan Harkins, Siwan Henderson, Hannah-Grace Lawson, James Mateo-Salt, Scarlett Maltman, Ethan Tanner, Harry Winchester and Cristian Zaccarini.



Based on the real-life story of history's Grace O'Malley - an Irish Chieftain and notorious pirate, 'The Pirate Queen' is an adventure

chronicling the compelling, inspiring heroine who led an extraordinary life as a rogue, lover and mother in 16th-century Ireland. To protect her people and save her one true love, O'Malley must confront the one woman more powerful than her - her fierce rival, Queen Elizabeth I of England.



From the writers of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon, the show combines classic storytelling and a sweeping score, with the powerful, vibrant traditions of Irish dance and song, to create a modern musical event that is both historic romance and a timeless epic.



It opened on Broadway in 2007. This concert production marks its London debut.







