Hadley Fraser Will Release New Album 'Things That Come And Go'

Hadley Fraser will release a new album ‘Things That Come and Go' next month. The album is produced by Donald L Anderson for Palm Haven Studios and Hadley Fraser with arrangement and co-production by Sam Young, to be released on CD and digital platforms on 7 February 2025, pre-save here.

Hadley Fraser is an incredibly accomplished performer, having starred in some of the world's most famous theatre productions including Les Misérables (West End; 25th Anniversary Concert) and The Phantom of the Opera (25th Anniversary Concert) as portraying ‘Anatoly' in the West End Concert of Chess The Musical at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in 2022. Recently he was cast in The Lehman Trilogy and Opening Night, both on the West End. Fraser is also known for his recurring concerts with friend and co-star Ramin Karimloo (Phantom Of The Opera; Les Misérables), currently the pair are joined by a hugely talented cast of West End/Broadway Performers as they tour the world in The Reunion concert.

The track list includes covers of world-renowned Frank Sinatra tracks ‘Fly Me to the Moon' and ‘I'm A Fool To Want You' alongside Jane Brown Thompson's ‘I Get Along Without You Very Well' that have been given a new life by Sam Young's arrangement and Hadley Fraser's signature vocals.

Audiences who pre-order the album will also be able to able to enjoy two preview songs in the lead up to the full album release; ‘Fly Me To The Moon' and ‘Accustomed To Her Face'.

TRACK LISTING

In The Wee Small Hours I Get Along Without You World On A String Accustomed To Her Face Fly Me To The Moon How Are You Fixed For Love (feat. Maiya Quansah-Breed) How Glory Goes Goodbye (feat. Maiya Quansah-Breed) I'm A Fool To Want You You Must Believe In Spring

Hadley Fraser said, “Having made a career largely out of smashing music and speech together on stage and seeing what comes out, I had gone a little further and experimented with music and poetry on my last album (Lights around the Shore with pianist Will Butterworth) and was keen to do so again. Things That Come And Go is the result of my input into a larger project (called Odysseys) together with Don Anderson and the actor Jamie Thomas King. Odysseys as a whole will emerge in time, but we felt that the music could stand on its own two feet too. And so here it is, without the spoken word for now.

I had worked with Sam Young before - only briefly - but I knew he was the person I wanted above all else to arrange these songs. Sam has a ridiculous ear, prodigious talent and attention to detail. But all that aside, he also makes songs feel like they were written yesterday. That's not straightforward at all. He lifted the whole project up and is wonderful human to boot.

I hope you enjoy listening to the record as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Donald L Anderson said, “I wanted to create an audio experience where the comforting, encouraging, wise and heartfelt words of the Ages were presented to tell the story of one's shared life experiences and that these Works were paired with more familiar songs that also combine to guide us through the ‘Odysseys' of life. A happy result, is the music-only version, presented here and known as “Things That Come and Go”.

Comments