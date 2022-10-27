HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour in 2023
The 2023 Class of Westerberg High and the full tour timetable will be announced shortly.
Following two record-breaking seasons at London's The Other Palace and West End transfer to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018 Heathers the Musical will embark on a UK tour from 2023.
Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang!
Greetings and salutations! Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is so very a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.
But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true.
Until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody.
The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold over 20,000 tickets across the run and selling out prior to its opening gala performance. It had a similar success on transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket. The smash-hit return engagement at The Other Palace under Bill Kenwright continues to excite audiences.
The musical is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.
Tour Dates
Theatre Royal, Windsor theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk
14 - 25 February 2023
New Victoria Theatre, Woking atgtickets.com/Woking
7 - 11 March 2023
Theatre Royal, Brighton theatreroyalbrighton.com
14 - 18 March 2023
Theatre Royal Bath theatreroyal.org.uk
21 - 25 March 2023
Theatr Clwyd www.theatrclwyd.com
28 March- 01 April 2023
Regent Theatre, Stoke-On-Trent atgtickets.com
11 - 15 April 2023
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin bordgaisenergytheatre.ie
25 April - 6 May 2023
York Opera House atgtickets.com
9 - 13 May 2023
The Alexandra, Birmingham atgtickets.com/birmingham
16 - 20 May 2023
Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury atgtickets.com
30 May - 3 June 2023
Empire Theatre, Sunderland atgtickets.com
20 - 24 June 2023
Kings Theatre, Glasgow atgtickets.com
27 June - 1 July 2023
The Empire, Liverpool atgtickets.com
4 - 8 July 2023
Palace Theatre, Manchester atgtickets.com/manchester
8 - 12 August 2023
