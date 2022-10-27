HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour in 2023



Following two record-breaking seasons at London's The Other Palace and West End transfer to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018 Heathers the Musical will embark on a UK tour from 2023.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang!

The 2023 Class of Westerberg High and the full tour timetable will be announced shortly.

Greetings and salutations! Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is so very a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true.

Until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold over 20,000 tickets across the run and selling out prior to its opening gala performance. It had a similar success on transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket. The smash-hit return engagement at The Other Palace under Bill Kenwright continues to excite audiences.

The musical is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal, Windsor theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

14 - 25 February 2023

New Victoria Theatre, Woking atgtickets.com/Woking

7 - 11 March 2023

Theatre Royal, Brighton theatreroyalbrighton.com

14 - 18 March 2023

Theatre Royal Bath theatreroyal.org.uk

21 - 25 March 2023

Theatr Clwyd www.theatrclwyd.com

28 March- 01 April 2023

Regent Theatre, Stoke-On-Trent atgtickets.com

11 - 15 April 2023

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

25 April - 6 May 2023

York Opera House atgtickets.com

9 - 13 May 2023

The Alexandra, Birmingham atgtickets.com/birmingham

16 - 20 May 2023

Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury atgtickets.com

30 May - 3 June 2023

Empire Theatre, Sunderland atgtickets.com

20 - 24 June 2023

Kings Theatre, Glasgow atgtickets.com

27 June - 1 July 2023

The Empire, Liverpool atgtickets.com

4 - 8 July 2023

Palace Theatre, Manchester atgtickets.com/manchester

8 - 12 August 2023