HANS, THE WITCH AND THE GOBBIN Comes to Barons Court Theatre This Month

Performances run Tuesday 21st - Saturday 25th November 2023.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

London-based theatre company, KDC Theatre, is staging a version of Alan Cullen’s classic play “Hans, the Witch and the Gobbin” at Barons Court Theatre, West Kensington, from Tuesday 21st - Saturday 25th November 2023.

The story is of Hans, a young medical student, and his search for the Princess who has lost her memory to a witch called Daisy. Hans, who is aided by the Gobbin - a gormless Goblin like creature with magical powers - goes through many adventures before the Princess's memory is restored. What follows is a romp through the woods that’s full of dangers, an eccentric swineherd, mistaken identities, and an inevitable denouement. 

Gabriella Guymer-Davies, director of ‘Hans, the Witch and the Gobbin’, said: “‘Hans, the Witch and the Gobbin’ is a fantasy play - a fun and funny fairytale. It’s similar to Princess Bride with larger than life characters and bizarre twists, but a lot of the comedy also comes from the era of Blackadder and Monty Python.”

KDC Theatre presents ‘Hans, the Witch and the Gobbin’ by Alan Cullen, Barons Court Theatre, Tuesday 21st – Saturday 25th November 2023. For more information and tickets visit Click Here.




