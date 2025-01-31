Full Cast and Creative Team Set For MY MASTER BUILDER Starring Ewan McGregor and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Elizabeth Debicki, Kate Fleetwood, David Ajala, and Mirren Mack join Ewan McGregor to complete the cast of My Master Builder - a new play by American playwright and screenwriter Lila Raicek.

Directed by Michael Grandage, the Artistic Director of MGC, who also co-produces with MarketStall and Seaview, the production opens on 29 April 2025 at Wyndham's Theatre, with previews from 17 April, and runs until 12 July.

Also announced today is the full creative team - joining Grandage are Richard Kent (Set and Costume Designer), Paule Constable (Lighting Designer), Adam Cork (Sound Designer and Composer), with casting by Sophie Holland CSA. Finishing the team are Bethany West (Associate Director), Kate West (Production Manager), Lisa Aitken (Costume Supervisor), Kate Margretts (Prop Supervisor) and general management by Fiona Steed.

With over 10,000 tickets at £25 across the run, public booking is now open. The captioned performance is on Saturday 24 May 2025 at 2.30pm; and the audio described performance is Saturday 14 June 2025 at 2.30pm.

On the eve of July 4th in the Hamptons, Elena Solness, a publishing magnate, is preparing to throw a party to celebrate her architect husband, Henry Solness, as he unveils his latest masterpiece. Their already vulnerable union is shattered by the unexpected arrival of Mathilde, a former student of Henry's, with whom he previously shared an intimate connection. As the evening unfolds, each find themselves face to face with a reckoning that indelibly tilts the axis of their lives.

Inspired by Ibsen, My Master Builder is a startling new play by Lila Raicek that lays bare the vulnerabilities we expose, when we leave ourselves open to love.

Meet the Cast

Ewan McGregor returns to the London stage to play Henry Solness. He previously appeared in Othello (Donmar Warehouse), Guys and Dolls (Donmar West End at the Piccadilly Theatre) and Little Malcolm and His Struggles Against the Eunuchs (Hampstead Theatre and Comedy Theatre); and on Broadway, The Real Thing. His television work includes A Gentleman in Moscow (Golden Globe nomination for Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Obi-Wan Kenobi, Halston (Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie), Fargo (Golden Globe for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series), Karaoke, Scarlett and Black and Lipstick on Your Collar; and for film, Mother Couch, Bleeding Love, Raymond & Ray, Birds of Prey, Pinocchio, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, Doctor Sleep, Christopher Robin, Beauty and the Beast, T2 Trainspotting, American Pastoral, Our Kind of Traitor, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Force Awakens, Last Days in the Desert, A Million Ways to Die in the West, August: Osage County, The Impossible, Haywire, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Perfect Sense, Beginners, The Ghost Writer, Amelia, Angels & Demons, I Love You Philip Morris, Deception, Incendiary, Cassandra's Dream, Miss Potter, Stay, The Island, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Robots, Big Fish, Young Adam (Scottish BAFTA for Best Actor), Down with Love, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Black Hawk Down, Moulin Rouge!, Rogue Trader, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Little Voice, Velvet Goldmine, A Life Less Ordinary, The Serpent's Kiss, Emma, Trainspotting (Scottish BAFTA for Best Actor), The Pillow Book, and Shallow Grave. McGregor undertook an international motorcycle trip with friend and colleague Charley Boorman which included visits to several UNICEF programmes along the route, and formed the basis of a television series and a best-selling book, both called Long Way Round – this was followed by Long Way Down and Long Way Up.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Mathilde. Her theatre work includes The Red Barn (National Theatre), The Maids (Helpmann Award nomination and winner of the Sydney Theatre Awards for Best Newcomer - Sydney Theatre Company, New York City Center), and The Gift (Melbourne Theatre Company). On television, her work includes The Crown (Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, SAG and Emmy Awards wins, with nominations from BAFTA and AACTA), The Night Manager (Critics' Choice Television Award nomination), The Tale and The Kettering Incident (AACTA for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series). Her film credits include Tenet, Widows (London Critics' Circle nomination, LA Film Critics' Circle Award runner-up, Hollywood Critics' Association nomination), The Great Gatsby (AACTA Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Australian Film Critics' Association nomination), The Man for U.N.C.L.E, Maxxine, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 & 3, The Burnt Orange Heresy, Vita and Virginia, Breath, Everest, and Macbeth.

Kate Fleetwood plays Elena. Her theatre work includes A View From the Bridge (Theatre Royal Haymarket), 101 Dalmatians (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Absolute Hell, Ugly Lies the Bone, King Lear, London Road – Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical, Love's Labour's Lost (National Theatre), Bug (Found111), Medea (Almeida Theatre), High Society (The Old Vic), Life is a Dream, Hecuba (Donmar Warehouse), Macbeth – Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Chichester Festival Theatre, Gielgud Theatre, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Broadway), Twelfth Night (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Winter's Tale, Pericles (RSC), Othello (Northampton Theatre Royal), and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bristol Old Vic). For television, her work includes Big Mood, Mary and George, Rain Dogs, The Wheel of Time, Fate: The Winx Club Saga, Brave New World, Victoria, Harlots, War and Peace, The People Next Door, The Widower, Way to Go, Touch of Cloth, Sarah Jane Adventures, Hustle and After Thomas; and for film, Scoop, Choose or Die, Beirut, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, London Road, Philomena, Les Miserables, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Macbeth, The Golden Age, 77 Beds, Vanity Fair, A Changed Man and Beautiful People.

David Ajala plays Ragnar. His theatre work includes One Night in Miami (Donmar Warehouse), The Witness, Othello, Every Man (Royal Court Theatre), Ruined (Almeida Theatre), Nation, Death and the King's Horseman (National Theatre), Love's Labour's Lost, A Midsummer Night's Dream (RSC), The Swing of Things (Stephen Joseph Theatre), How to Steal a Diamond (Traverse Theatre), Right You Are If You Say So, Strange Lands, Suicided Man (N1 Theatre), and Tales of Courage (Nottingham Playhouse). His television work includes Nine Bodies in a Mexico Morgue, The Jetty, Star Trek: Discovery, Urban Myths, Supergirl, Under the Bridge, Nightflyers, Falling Water, Hooten and the Lady, Beowulf, Black Box, Law & Order, Black Mirror, Death in Paradise, Monroe, Misfits, Coming Up, Silent Witness, Doctor Who, Hamlet, Trexx and Flipside, The Revenge of Alistair Fury and Dream Team (as series regular Sean Campbell); and for film, The Woman in Cabin 10, Italian Studies, Brotherhood, Jupiter Ascending, Kill Command, Starred Up, Emulsion, Fast & Furious 6, Offender, Payback Season, One Day, The Dark Knight, Adulthood and Kidulthood.

Mirren Mack plays Kaja. Her theatre work includes Grapes of Wrath, Small Island (National Theatre), and Hamlet (Bristol Old Vic). Her television work includes Miss Austen, Say Nothing, Mary & George, The Doll Factory, The Witcher: Blood Origins (as series regular Merwyn), Dalgliesh, The Nest, and Sex Education (as series regular Florence); and for film, Hedda.

Lila Raicek is a New York based playwright. Her new play Fire Season, inspired by Measure for Measure, is in pre-production, and she is writing a new play Tulla about Edvard Munch for Seaview Productions. In television, she is penning two original series for Fifth Season and Made Up Stories, and wrote on Younger and Gossip Girl. Her debut novel The Plunge will be published by HarperCollins in Summer 2025. She holds an MFA in playwriting from Columbia University.

Comments