Full Cast Set to Join Lucie Jones in SUPERYOU at the Lyric Theatre

The musical will play for one performance only on 15 November 2023.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 1 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on T Photo 3 'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on Taking on the West End in SUNSET BOULEVARD
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 4 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

Full Cast Set to Join Lucie Jones in SUPERYOU at the Lyric Theatre

The full cast has been announced for SuperYou! Joining the previously announced Lucie Jones (Wicked/Waitress/Les Miserables/X-Factor) as Katie, is the show’s writer, composer Lourds Lane as Rise, with Luke Brady (The Prince of Egypt) as Jay, Jenny O’Leary (Heathers) as Ima-Mazing, Sharon Ballard (Mother Goose) as Blast, Joni Ayton-Kent (Carousel) as Seven, Aaliyah Monk (School of Rock West End) as Young Katie, Jonty Peach (Romeo) as Matty, Maddy Brennan (My Fair Lady, Cabaret, Oklahoma!) as Mom, and completing the cast is assistant director and choreographer, Will Bozier (Wicked, Moulin Rouge!) as Mi-Roar.  

SuperYou Musical, centers around the transformative journey of a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations spring to life. It will make its West End debut, in a concert version, at the Lyric Theatre for one performance only on 15 November 2023.

The musical’s score is a dynamic rock soundtrack that seamlessly incorporates a wide range of musical styles, including pop, hip hop, swing, blues, gospel, country, and soulful power ballads.

By delving into themes of discovering inner strength, while fostering acceptance, inclusivity, and celebrating kindness, both towards others and, crucially, oneself, SuperYou is conveyed through poignant dialogue and modern, instantly memorable music, making it a tale that feels particularly relevant and timely in today’s world.

Initially planned for an off-Broadway debut, SuperYou was the first theatrical production to perform during the pandemic, performing concerts on socially distanced pick-up trucks at a drive-in, in upstate New York. These pandemic concerts garnered national and international attention, and a film was later released as a popular documentary on Broadway on Demand.

During the pandemic, while many shows stopped activity and shut down, SuperYou gained what Playbill calls “a substantial cult following” for its online content and concept album of demos with over 23 million views on TikTok. #FANCOVERFRIDAY emerged as fans worldwide created their own SuperYou music renditions, a trend continuing for three years.

Due to its online popularity and viral videos, SuperYou quickly sold-out Carnegie Hall in July 2022. The musical continued its success with a critical and audience- acclaimed developmental production at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee in June 2023.

Following their impressive debut in 2022, SuperYou will be returning to London’s Musical Con this year! Watch the SuperYou mainstage performance on Sunday 22 October at 11:55 AM along with a panel discussion on “How to Write a Musical” with SuperYou creator, Lourds Lane, later that day at 4:00 PM. 

SuperYou has book/music/lyrics by Lourds Lane, direction and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, projection design by Caite Hevner, lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones, sound design by Justin Teasdale, arrangements and orchestrations by Lourds Lane and Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, and is produced by Melissa M. Jones / All Awesome with general management by Anthology Theatre Productions. Casting by Pearson Casting.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Extends at @sohoplace Photo
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Extends at @sohoplace

An extension has been announced for the critically acclaimed new British musical The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser. Find out how to get tickets to the new dates here!

2
JW3 Announces First Classical Music Season 2023-2024 Photo
JW3 Announces First Classical Music Season 2023-2024

JW3 has announced a brand new CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERT SEASON with The Classical Series of world class concerts every month, from Wednesday 15 November 2023 – Sunday 14 April 2024 - the new pretender to the throne for classical music, in JW3’s intimate, inclusive and friendly Classical Music Concert Hall in central London NW3.

3
Show of the Week: Save Up to 41% on CRAZY FOR YOU, Starring Charlie Stemp Photo
Show of the Week: Save Up to 41% on CRAZY FOR YOU, Starring Charlie Stemp

Show of the Week: Save Up to 41% on Crazy For You. Directed and choreographed by multi-Tony and Olivier award winner Susan Stroman, this spectacular production transfers from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

4
Full Cast Set For BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Concert at the London Palladium Photo
Full Cast Set For BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Concert at the London Palladium

The producers of Bat Boy: The Musical, which will be descending on the London Palladium this Halloween, have announced the full cast and creatives for the semi-staged concert of this cult classic. Find out who is starring in the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You