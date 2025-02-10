Full Cast Set For UK Premiere of SHUCKED at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced the full cast for the UK premiere of musical comedy Shucked, with book by Robert Horn, music & lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Jack O'Brien. Following its run on Broadway and a US tour, this production runs 10 May – 14 June 2025.

O'Brien directs the previously announced Monique Ashe-Palmer (Storyteller 1), Ben Joyce (Beau), Sophie McShera (Maizy), Georgina Onuorah (Lulu), Keith Ramsay (Peanut), Matthew Seadon-Young (Gordy) and Steven Webb (Storyteller 2). They are joined by Jed Berry (Swing), Taila Halford (Ensemble), Ross Harmon (Ensemble), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Grandpa), Claudia Kariuki (Ensemble), Ying Ue Li (Ensemble), Tom Oliver (Ensemble), Gleanne Purcell-Brown (Ensemble), Nathaniel Purnell (Swing), Rachel Rawlinson (Swing / Dance Captain), Mia Shelbourne (Swing) and Toyan Thomas-Browne (Ensemble).

Creatives include Lucy Adams (Associate Lighting Designer); Myles Brown (Associate Choreographer); Nathanael Campbell (Associate Director); Ben Davies (Associate Set Designer); Aundrea Fudge (Voice & Dialect Coach); Jill Green CDG (Casting Director); Tilly Grimes (Costume Designer); Carole Hancock (UK Wigs, Hair & Makeup Designer & Supervisor); Jason Howland (Music Supervisor, Orchestrations & Arrangements); Olivia Laydon (Casting Associate); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Support); Caity Mulkearns (Associate Costume Designer); Mia M Neal (Original US Hair & Wig Designer); Jack O'Brien (Director); Sarah O'Gleby (Choreographer); Scott Pask (Set Designer); Michael J Passaro (US Production Supervisor); Greg Pink (Associate Sound Designer); Katy Richardson (Musical Director); Tom Shiels (Casting Associate); John Shivers (Sound Designer); Japhy Weideman (Lighting Designer).

Tony Award-winning musical comedy Shucked makes its much-anticipated UK premiere, landing at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre for 5 weeks only, following an acclaimed run on Broadway and a US tour.

Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite!

Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County?

Including the songs ‘Woman of the World', ‘Somebody Will' and ‘Independently Owned', this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.

