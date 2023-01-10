Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Full Cast Announced for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre

Full Cast Announced for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre

The production will run Saturday 11 February – Saturday 25 March 2023. 

Jan. 10, 2023  

Almeida Artistic Director, Rupert Goold (Tammy Faye, Patriots), directs this deadly new play of treachery and trickery by The Sunday Times Playwriting Award-winner Lulu Raczka (Antigone, Nothing).

The production will run Saturday 11 February - Saturday 25 March 2023.

Full casting includes Leo Bill (The Duchess of Malfi; Posh), Carly-Sophia Davies (Spring Awakening; The Eternal Daughter), Aurora Dawson-Hunte (Queens; Cherry Orchard) Ioanna Kimbook (The Duchess of Malfi; Bitter Wheat), Nathan Laryea (Spring Awakening; Tartuffe), Lydia Leonard (Little Eyolf; Wolf Hall), Alison Oliver (Best Interest; Conversations with Friends) and Lola Shalam, who is making her professional debut.

A war is brewing. Rumours are flying. A household is in crisis.

...and the Devil's having some fun.

For Lady Elizabeth nothing is more important than protecting her family's legacy and their ancestral home. When that comes under threat, she elicits the help of Agnes, a young servant suspected of witchcraft.

But Agnes has dark dreams of her own for this house.

Women, Beware the Devil is directed by Rupert Goold. Set design is by Miriam Buether and costume design by Evie Gurney, with lighting design by Tim Lutkin. Adam Cork is both sound designer and composer, and casting director is Amy Ball.

The Genesis Foundation Kickstart Fund has supported Lulu Raczka on the development of Women, Beware the Devil.

Lulu Raczka

is an award-winning writer for theatre, screen and radio. She started writing with the company Barrel Organ (Nothing, Some People Talk About Violence), and has since written for Unicorn Theatre (Gulliver's Travels), Gate Theatre (Clytemnestra), New Diorama Theatre (Antigone, A Girl in School Uniform) and Theatre503 (Grey Man), and her work has been performed at Leeds Playhouse, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester and Soho Theatre. In 2019 she won the Imison Award for her radio play Of a Lifetime. For television she has written an episode of the second season of Medici: Masters of Florence, with RAI and Netflix, and is developing work with Expanded Media, Drama Republic and Intaglio Films.

Rupert Goold

is Artistic Director of the Almeida Theatre where he has previously directed Tammy Faye, Patriots (transfers to West End in May 2023), Spring Awakening, The Hunt, Shipwreck, Albion (broadcast on BBC Four), Ink (also West End and Broadway), Richard III (broadcast live to cinemas around the world), Medea, The Merchant of Venice, King Charles III (West End, Broadway, UK and international tour) and American Psycho (also Broadway). He was Artistic Director of Headlong from 2005 until 2013 where his work included The Effect, ENRON, Earthquakes in London and Decade. He has twice been the recipient of the Olivier, Critics' Circle and Evening Standard Awards for Best Director. He was Associate Director at the Royal Shakespeare Company from 2009 to 2012 and was Artistic Director of Northampton Theatres from 2002 to 2005. His feature film work includes Judy and True Story, and his other work on film includes the BAFTA nominated Richard II, part of The Hollow Crown, Macbeth for the BBC and Mike Bartlett's King Charles III for BBC Two. He was awarded a CBE for services to drama in 2017.

Leo Bill

Leo Bill's theatre credits include: The Duchess of Malfi; The Tragedy of King Richard the Second (Almeida Theatre); Mephisto [A Rhapsody]; Dear Elizabeth (Gate Theatre); Curtains (Rose Theatre Kingston); A Midsummer Night's Dream; The Glass Menagerie (Young Vic); Hamlet; School for Scandal (Barbican); Light Shining in Buckinghamshire; A Woman Killed with Kindness (National Theatre); Secret Theatre (Lyric Hammersmith); The Silence of the Sea (Donmar Warehouse); Posh (Royal Court/ West End).

His screen credits include: Flux Gourmet (Bankside Films); Cruella (Disney); Rare Beasts (Western Edge Pictures); Peterloo (Film4); In Fabric (A24); Alice through the Looking Glass (Disney); Mr Turner (Film4); A Long Way Down (Magnolia Pictures); The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Columbia Pictures); Kinky Boots (BBC Fikms); Vera Drake (Thin Man Films); 28 Days Later (DNA Film); Gosford Park (US Films); Funny Woman (Potboiler Television); Becoming Elizabeth (The Forge); War of the Worlds (AGC Television); The Long Song (Hayday Television); Strike (Brontë Film and Television); Taboo (Hardy Son & Baker); The White Queen (Company Pictures); Pramface (Little Comet); The Borgias (Myriad Pictures); Words of Captain Scott (ITV); Doctor Who (BBC); Home Time (BBC); Ashes to Ashes (BBC); Lead Balloon (BBC); Sense and Sensibility (BBC); Jekyll (Hartswood Films); Bash (BBC); A Very Social Secretary (Channel 4); Silent Witness (BBC); Messiah III (BBC); Beethoven's Eroica (BBC); Canterbury Tales (Ziji Films); Spooks (BBC); Midsomer Murders (ITV); Surrealismo (BBC); Attachments II (BBC); Crime and Punishment (BBC).

Carly-Sophia Davies

Carly-Sophia Davies's theatre credits include: Spring Awakening (Almeida Theatre); Pavilion (Theatr Clwyd). Her screen credits include: The Eternal Daughter (A24); Arwel's House (BBC); Midsomer Murders (ITV).

Aurora Dawson-Hunte


Aurora Dawson-Hunte's theatre credits include: The Mirror and the Light (RSC); Property (All Ignite Theatre); The Government Inspector (Bridewell Theatre/ Edinburgh Fringe); Cherry Orchard; Chekhov's Baby (OUDS); The Proposal; The Bear (Yaroslavl'State Demidov).

Her screen credits include: Morning song (Film Four); October Faction (Netflix); The Stranger (Netflix); There She Goes (BBC); Sex Education (Netflix).

Ioanna Kimbook's theatre credits include: "Daddy" A Melodrama; The Duchess of Malfi (Almeida Theatre); Bitter Wheat (West End); Much Ado About Nothing (National Theatre).

Her screen credits include: Inside No. 9 (BBC); Flatmates (Zodiak Kids Studio); Wedding Season (Samosa Stories).

Nathan Laryea

Nathan Laryea's theatre credits include: Spring Awakening (Almeida Theatre); Hamlet; Faith, Hope and Charity; Tartuffe (National Theatre); The 306 Dawn (National Theatre of Scotland); Her Naked Skin (Salisbury Playhouse); Romeo and Juliet (Exeter Northcott Theatre); Vernon God Little (The Space); Homo Sacer (The Old Vic 12).

His screen credits include: In Darkness (Vertical Entertainment); The Witcher (Netflix); Doctors (BBC) and Doctor Who (BBC).

Lydia Leonard

Lydia Leonard's theatre credits include: Little Eyolf (Almeida Theatre); The Meeting (Chichester Festival Theatre); Oslo (National Theatre/ West End); Wolf Hall (RSC/ Winter Garden Theatre, NYC, Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play); Onassis (West End); Time and the Conways (National Theatre); Let There Be Love (Tricycle Theatre); Frost/Nixon (Donmar Warehouse/ West End); Hecuba (RSC).

Her screen credits includes: Northern Comfort (Good Chaos); Last Christmas (Feigco Entertainment); The Fifth Estate (Dreamworks); The Big Picture (Aspen Film Society); Born of War (Vicky Jewson); Legendary (WWE Studios); Archipelago (Wild Horses Film Company); True True Lie (Castel Film Romania); The Crown (Netflix); Ten Percent (Bron Studios); Gentleman Jack (ITV); Quacks (BBC); Absentia (Masha Productions); Apple Tree Yard (Kudos Film); Life in Squares (EcosseFilms); River (Kudos); Lucan (ITV); Ambassadors (Bursa); Da Vinci's Demons (Phantom Four Films); Whitechapel (ITV); Law & Order (Kudos Film and Television); Spooks (BBC); Casualty 1909 (Stone City Films); The 39 Steps (BBC); Ashes to Ashes (BBC); Margaret Thatcher (Great Meadow Productions); Casualty 1907 (Stone City Films); A Line of Beauty (BBC); Jericho (CBS); Rome (BBC); Foyle's War (Greenlit Productions); Midsomer Murders (ITV).

Alison Oliver

Alison Oliver will be making her professional stage debut in Women, Beware the Devil. Her screen credits include: Best Interest (Chapter One); Conversations With Friends (Element Pictures). Lola Shalam will make her professional stage debut in Women, Beware the Devil.


ABOUT THE ALMEIDA

Since 2013, the Almeida has been led by Artistic Director Rupert Goold. During his tenure, notable productions have included American Psycho: a new musical thriller (transferred to Broadway); Ghosts (transferred to the West End and won three Olivier Awards); Chimerica (transferred to the West End and won five Olivier Awards); 1984 (transferred to West End, Broadway and Australia); King Charles III (transferred to the West End, won the Olivier Award for Best New Play, transferred to Broadway, toured the UK and Sydney, and was adapted for BBC television); Oresteia and Hamlet (both recently transferred to Park Avenue Armory, New York after successful West End runs); Mary Stuart (transferred to West End and toured UK) and Summer and Smoke (transferred to West End and won two Olivier awards including Best Revival). Recent highlights include The Doctor which ran in the West End in 2022, and Patriots which transfers to the West End in May 2023, as well as critically acclaimed productions of Spring Awakening, The Tragedy of Macbeth and Tammy Faye..




Cast Announced For the Royal Operas IL TROVATORE Photo
Cast Announced For the Royal Opera's IL TROVATORE
The Royal Opera has announced that Riccardo Massi will perform the role of Manrico in Adele Thomas's new production of Il trovatore on 2, 5, 8, 13 and 16 June 2023. Massi shares the role with Gregory Kunde who performs the role on 21, 24, 27, 29 June and 2 July as scheduled. 
SLEEPOVA Will Make its World Premiere at the Bush Theatre Next Month Photo
SLEEPOVA Will Make its World Premiere at the Bush Theatre Next Month
Sleepova, an ode to black women and their boundless spirits and wild dreams is a new Bush commission from Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini (Little Miss Burden) opening on 24 February (press night 1 March).  Sleepova marks the stage debut of three actresses including Bukky Bakray (Rocks), who at 19, became the youngest BAFTA Rising Star Award recipient as well as one of the youngest 'Best Actress in a Leading Role' nominees.
CIRQUE BERSERK! Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With Five Week Season at Riverside Studios Photo
CIRQUE BERSERK! Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With Five Week Season at Riverside Studios
​​​​​​​Following sold-out seasons in the West End and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Cirque Berserk!, Britain's biggest and boldest theatre-circus spectacular, will celebrate its tenth anniversary year with a five-week residency at Riverside Studios– with up to three shows daily from 9 February to 12 March 2023 and a press night on Friday 10 February at 7.30pm.
Jonathan Bailey to Present THE SHOWSTOPPER on BBC Radio 2 Photo
Jonathan Bailey to Present THE SHOWSTOPPER on BBC Radio 2
BBC Radio 2 has announced that star of stage and screen Jonathan Bailey is to present The Showstopper, looking at the impact to the theatre community of HIV in the 90s, and how this community reacted to it. To be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds in March.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the New West End Queens of SIX THE MUSICALPhotos: First Look at the New West End Queens of SIX THE MUSICAL
January 10, 2023

New photos have been released of of the 2023 wives of Henry VIII in the hit West End musical, SIX. They are Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Catherine of Aragon, Baylie Carson as Anne Boleyn, Claudia Kariuki as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson as Anna of Cleves, Koko Basigara as Katherine Howard and Roxanne Couch as Catherine Parr.
Cast Announced For WINNER'S CURSE at the Park TheatreCast Announced For WINNER'S CURSE at the Park Theatre
January 10, 2023

TV and radio personality Clive Anderson stars in an interactive theatrical look at the difficult world of international relations, written by former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator Daniel Taub with Dan Patterson, writer/producer on Mock The Week and The Duck House.
Cast Announced For GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURECast Announced For GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE
January 10, 2023

Grenfell: System Failure asks further vital questions raised at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry since the critically acclaimed 2021 play Grenfell: Value Engineering, which was in The Telegraph's 100 best cultural events of 2021, and the Observer's top 10 productions of 2021.
Philharmonia Orchestra Will Perform Live To Roald Dahl's REVOLTING RHYMES Next MonthPhilharmonia Orchestra Will Perform Live To Roald Dahl's REVOLTING RHYMES Next Month
January 10, 2023

The Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Terry Davis, will perform live to Roald Dahl's classic Revolting Rhymes at the Royal Festival Hall in this family-friendly concert on Sunday 12 February at 3pm.
Performer Keith Jack and Producer Matt Brinker Join Forces for DREAMCOAT STARS UK TourPerformer Keith Jack and Producer Matt Brinker Join Forces for DREAMCOAT STARS UK Tour
January 10, 2023

A new UK touring concert has been announced at over 60 venues across the UK. Dreamcoat Stars will feature reimagined versions of musical theatre songs, uniquely performed by cast members who have starred in one of the world’s most well-known musicals: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. 
share