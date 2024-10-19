FISHERMAN JON Will Return To West London's Puppet Theatre Barge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The surreal drag clown odyssey will return to the water on West London's Puppet Theatre Barge, after selling out the Soho Theatre this summer.

Fisherman Jon is a lonely fisherman sailing the seas, until one day he falls in love with a carp, shortly after proclaiming their adoration, a tremendous storm cruelly separates the lovers. Fisherman Jon washes up on a deserted island where he must confront his inner demons and find the way back to the love of his life - the carp. A riotous and beautiful tale teaching us to love the oceans but to also love ourselves and one another.

Co-creator Coral Bevan says “I'm so excited to be performing at this incredibly special venue once again. Hearing the ducks quack on the canal during the show really adds to the atmosphere and sometimes even aids my punchlines. This show is so special to me, Jon is such a loveable idiot who is just trying to find love in this complicated thing called life. They say there are plenty of fish in the sea, but will he be lucky enough to find one”

Asparagus Mousse are a production company specialising in irreverent, playful and peculiar theatre and media creation. Their theatre productions include Wayne Wayneson's Rock Hard (Bob's Blundabus, Edinburgh Festival fringe and All is Joy, Soho) and Fisherman Jon (Soho Theatre, Wilderness Festival, Brighton Fringe).

The Puppet Theatre Barge is one of the UK's most unique theatre venues, a 50 seat theatre inside a converted barge, the only floating puppet theatre in the country. They have been putting on a programme of unique and magical puppet shows below the waterline in West London for over forty years.

TEAM

Written By Coral Bevan, Ricky Hunt & David Alwyn

Directed By Ricky Hunt & David Alwyn

Character Created And Performed By Coral Bevan

Photographer: Sabrina Dallot Seguro

Presented by Asparagus Mousse

PR by Flavia Fraser-Cannon

PERFORMANCE INFO

Venue: Puppet Theatre Barge, Blomfield Road (opposite 35), Little Venice, London W9 2PF

Transport: 3mins from Warwick Ave tube, 10mins from Paddington Station

Dates: 14-22 November 2024

Days: Thurs -Fri

Times: 7.30pm

Tickets: £16 (£11 concessions)

Duration: 1hour approx.

Recommended age: 15+

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/artofthepuppetltd/1383862

BIOS

Coral Bevan is an actor and clown, specialising in character comedy. She studied her craft at prestigious clown school, Phillipe Gaulier in Paris. In 2022, she was selected to appear as a Commedia Dell'Arte clown in Napoleon directed by Ridley Scott. Her previous work won the Fulwell 73/Comedy 50:50 competition, she was a Funny Women finalist,The British Comedy Guides Talent Awardsfinalist, a Man-Up finalist (UK and Europes biggest drag king competition), and her work has also been screened at The Munich Film Festival.

Ricky Hunt is a working-class writer and director specialising in new genre defying works. He strives to tell poignant, purposeful stories that champion LGBTQI+ and underrepresented voices. Riding the success of his five star, sold-out adaptation of Earth To Kurt - A Grunge Opera. Ricky is pursuing a bright script writing career, with his first feature film Make it Count in development and shortlisted for the Soho House script writing competition.

David Alwyn is Nottingham born, Royal Birmingham conservatoire trained actor, writer and theatre maker. Previous directing work includes resident director at Secret Cinema on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and more. He also co-wrote and directed the Offie award winning Viper Squad, Fisherman Jon: What's on the End of my Rod? and has directed various pieces of new writing at the You Saw It Here First festival.

