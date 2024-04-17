FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE To Celebrate Basil And Sybil's Wedding Anniversary With New Block of Tickets And Performance Schedule 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the day that Basil and Sybil Fawlty celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary, Artistic Director Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Producer Jared Harford, and the whole team at Interactive Theatre International have announced the release of thousands of extra tickets in London, plus an extended performance schedule for Faulty Towers The Dining Experience at The President Hotel in Bloomsbury.

From 1 May, audiences can now book for Wednesday lunches, as well as Thursday to Sunday evening shows, and Saturday and Sunday lunches, for the critically acclaimed international immersive dining phenomenon that recently celebrated its fifteen year in the UK and more than twenty five years worldwide.

When the audience become diners in the ‘Faulty Towers' restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve you up a feast. Expect the unexpected!

Producer Jared Harford said, “We can't believe Basil and Sybil are celebrating 60 years of wedded bliss – who would have imagined that? We're thrilled to be extending our performances at The President this summer, and can't wait to welcome more people to embrace the chaos!”

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy. Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 43 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK. A loving tribute to the BBC's classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.

Faulty Towers the Dining Experience is now the longest running immersive production in the UK, the longest running Fawlty Towers production, and the longest running show based on a TV series, in London. It is also the longest-running Fawlty Towers production of ANY KIND running worldwide.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses scripts and a dining experience format devised by Imagination Workshop Pty Limited and is not endorsed in any way by John Cleese or Connie Booth.

For more information on the show visit www.faultytowersdining.com.