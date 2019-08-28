FALSETTOS Leads September's Top 10 New London Shows

London is never short of temptations, whether splashy West End shows, epic dramas or bold fringe offerings. From a landmark musical and Caryl Churchill to Wall Street and ABBA immersion, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. Falsettos, The Other Palace

James Lapine and William Finn's Tony-winning musical, a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family written under the spectre of AIDS, finally gets its European premiere. Tara Overfield-Wilkinson directs a cast that features Natasha J Barnes, Daniel Boys, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Oliver Savile, Joel Montague and Gemma Knight-Jones.

30 August-23 November. Book tickets here

2. Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp., Royal Court

A new Caryl Churchill play is an event - and this month, we get four! This quartet of shorts will be directed by James Macdonald, and the cast includes Toby Jones, Deborah Findlay, Tom Mothersdale, Rebekah Murrell, Patrick McNamee, Louisa Harland, Sarah Niles, Leo Rait, Kwabena Ansah, Caelan Edie and Sule Rimi.

18 September-12 October. Book tickets here

3. The Watsons, Menier Chocolate Factory

Jane Austen's unfinished novel is given deliciously meta treatment in Laura Wade's play, which had a great reception in Chichester. Samuel West directs Grace Molony, Joe Bannister, Cat White, Louise Ford, Laurence Ubong Williams, John Wilson Goddard, Tim Delap, Paksie Vernon, Sally Bankes, Sam Alexander, Elaine Claxton, Jane Booker, Elander Moore, Rhianna McGreevy and Sophie Duval.

20 September-16 November. Book tickets here

4. Big the Musical, Dominion Theatre

John Weidman, David Shire, Richard Maltby Jr's 1996 stage musical version of the beloved Tom Hanks movie finally comes to the West End. Morgan Large directs, with Jay McGuiness playing the 12-year-old boy who grows up overnight, alongside Wendi Peters, Kimberley Walsh, Matthew Kelly, Lori Haley Fox and Edward Handoll.

6 September-2 November. Book tickets here

5. The Wolf of Wall Street, Sun Street

Who knows what this immersive experience will offer, given that its subject is Jordan Belfort, the infamous New York stockbroker who made - and spent - an obscene amount of money before being convicted. It's directed by Alexander Wright, set across four floors in the City, and you can either join forces with Belfort or help take him down...

5 September-19 January, 2020. Book tickets here

6. Preludes, Southwark Playhouse

Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) ingeniously combines Rachmaninoff's music with his own to create a musical fantasia exploring the darkest recesses of the classical composer's mind. Alex Sutton directs, and the cast features Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay and Tim Walton.

6 September-12 October. Book tickets here

7. 'Master Harold'...and the boys, National Theatre

A timely revival of Athol Fugard's potent examination of racism. Set in apartheid-era South Africa, the play follows the shifting relationships between a tea room owner's son and two black employees who are practising their steps for an upcoming ballroom competition. Roy Alexander Weise directs Lucian Msamati, Hammed Animashaun and Anson Boon.

21 September-17 December. Book tickets here

8. The Son, Duke of York's Theatre

Following an acclaimed run at the Kiln Theatre, Florian Zeller's play (translated by Christopher Hampton) - about family conflict and adolescent depression - gets a West End run. Michael Longhurst directs, and the Kiln actors reprise their roles: Laurie Kynaston, Amanda Abbingdon, John Light and Amaka Okafor. Read our previous review here

24 August-2 November. Book tickets here

9. Torch Song, Turbine Theatre

The inaugural season at this new Battersea Power Station venue (run by Paul Taylor-Mills) opens with Harvey Fierstein's landmark play about a drag queen and his quest for true love in 1970s Manhattan. Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie directs, and the cast features Daisy Boulton, Dino Fetscher, Matthew Needham and Rish Shah.

22 August-13 October. Book tickets here

10. Mamma Mia! The Party, The O2

A smash in Stockholm, Björn Ulvaeus's ABBA-centric entertainment experience comes to the UK, adapted by Sandi Toksvig. Set in a Greek taverna, it combines a three-course meal with a show and disco. The cast includes Steph Parry, Fed Zanni, Joanna Monro, AJ Bentley, Julia Imbach, Elin König Andersson, Kimberley Powell, Pauline Stringer and Gregor Stewart. Read our interview with Steph Parry

29 August-18 November. Book tickets here

Want more recommendations? Find previous Top 10 lists here





Related Articles