EUREKA DAY Leads Our Top Ten Shows for September

September starts a fantastic autumn season of London theatre. From Jonathan Spector's timely and hysterical comedy Eureka Day at the The Old Vic, to Richard Eyre's first completely original play The Snail House, to Anton Lesser in The Two Popes at the Rose Theatre, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features.

1. Eureka Day, The Old Vic

Starring Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Helen Hunt, September brings Jonathan Spector's new comedy Eureka Day to The Old Vic.

Every child is welcomed at the progressive Eureka Day school in Berkeley, California - it's a point of pride for the parents on the Executive Committee.

But when a public health scare erupts, it turns out tolerance and togetherness are no match for mumps...

Eureka Day is at The Old Vic from 6 September-30 October. Buy tickets here.

2. I, Joan, Shakespeare's Globe

Charlie Josephine's story of Joan of Arc for the Globe has already made headlines over the decision for Joan to use gender neutral pronouns.

The show promises to be a rediscovery of Joan's story, uncovering the unlikely hero behind the legend.

The men are all fighting, again. An endless war. From nowhere comes an unexpected leader. Young, poor, female and about to spark a revolution. This is Joan.

I Joan is at Shakepeare's Globe until 22 October. Buy tickets here.

3. Dr Faustus, Southwark Playhouse

Christopher Marlowe's extraordinary, theatrical and fantastical Doctor Faustus comes to the stage of the Southwark Playhouse in this all-new ensemble production, adapted by Ricky Dukes.

John Faustus, in search of complete fulfilment, sells his soul to the Devil in return for 24 years of unlimited knowledge, power and fame, as the clock strikes 12 on his final day, Mephistopheles enters; repayment is due.

Dr Faustus is at the Southwark Playhouse until 1 October. Buy tickets here.

4. The Witches of Oz, The Vaults

Friend and frequent Director at The Vaults, ShayShay has dreamed up another technicolour wonder, inspired by L. Frank Baum's iconic world of witches, rainbows and magical slippers.

Combining comedy, cabaret and .. political rivalry, expect a drag-tastic four course feast fit for The Wizard Himself.

The Emerald City is in a state of glittering turmoil. It's Good vs. Wicked in a fierce battle to be crowned the next Witch of Oz and you have been invited to cast your vote. So don your green-est glam for the most gravity defying night.

The Witches of Oz is at The Vaults from 21 September-15 January 2023. Buy tickets here.

5. Antigone, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

This promises to be a blistering retelling of the epic story from Inua Ellams, the writer of Barber Shop Chronicles, starring Zainab Hasan as Antigone.

A torn family. A hostile state. One heroic brother. One misguided son. One conflicted sister, and the second is on the run.

Antigone is at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre from 3-24 September. Buy tickets here.

6. The Two Popes, Rose Theatre

Anton Lesser and Nicholas Woodeson star in the London premiere of this gripping and entertaining new play from Anthony McCarten, adapted into the multi-award-winning film for which McCarten was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Awards.

Nine years ago, Pope Benedict XVI stunned the world by resigning, the first Pope in 700 years to do so. What drove this archconservative to break with sacred tradition and make way for a former tango club bouncer and football-loving reformer with the common touch, to become Pope Francis?

This promises to be a fascinating and humorous story that shines a light into one of the world's most secretive institutions.

The Two Popes is at the Rose Theatre from 9-23 September. Buy tickets here.

7. The Snail House, Hampstead Theatre

Written and directed by Richard Eyre, Sir Neil Marriot, familiar from TV as a government medical advisor, is hosting his own lavish birthday party. But, amidst the oak panelling and the champagne his family are at one another's throats - and there's something deeply unsettling about one of the caterers ...

Former Artistic Director of the National Theatre and, writer and regular adaptor of other people's work for the stage, The Snail House is Eyre's first completely original play, so it will be fascinating to see what he produces.

The Snail House is at Hampstead Theatre from 8 September-15 October. Buy tickets here.

8. Handbagged, Kiln Theatre

Following the sold-out 2013 season and subsequent West End and New York runs, The Queen and the Iron Lady are reunited once again on the Kiln stage.

The monarch. Her most powerful subject. Born six months apart, each had a destiny that would change the world. But when the stiff upper lip softened and the gloves came off, which one had the upper hand?

Indhu Rubasingham directs Moira Buffini's wickedly funny hit-comedy that imagines what the world's most powerful women Margaret Thatcher and Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II, talked about behind closed palace doors.

Handbagged is at the Kiln Theatre from 9 September-22 October. Buy tickets here.

9. The Crucible, National Theatre

Arthur Miller's gripping parable of power and its abuse returns in a new staging by director Lyndsey Turner to the National Theatre in September. Miller's artistic response to politics is a parable of power and a study in fear and how it consumes a community. This exciting staging will star Erin Doherty as Abigail Williams and looks like a must-see.

The Crucible is at National Theatre 14 September to 5 November. Buy tickets here.

10. Tosca, London Coliseum

Puccini's masterpiece of Tosca comes to the London Coliseum in Christof Loy's production. The rollercoaster story of love, lust, murder and intrigue will be set against a production dripping in operatic grandeur, with Puccini's beautiful score conducted by one of Britain's finest young conductors, Leo Hussain.

Tosca is at the London Coliseum from 30 September-4 November. Buy tickets here.