EDINBURGH 2019: John-Luke Roberts Q&A

BWW catches up with John-Luke Roberts to chat about bringing After Me Comes the Flood (But in French) drip splosh splash drip BLUBBP BLUBBP BLUBBPBLUBBPBLUBBP!! to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about After Me Comes the Flood (But in French) drip splosh splash drip BLUBBP BLUBBP BLUBBPBLUBBPBLUBBP!!

It's an hour of comedy nonsense performed in a pink suit with a green moustache. I do loads of different jokes and sketches all by my self and not one audience member shouts out "we're all very impressed" even though they're all thinking it.

Your show titles are always agonising to type up. Is that intentional?

I started doing these titles because I'd think of these cumbersome, ridiculous things and laugh and go "oh no I can't do that" and I think when you come up with an idea that you laugh at and go "oh no I can't do that" it's probably quite a good idea. I've never wished anyone to be annoyed typing it up, so thank you for alerting me to that. May I humbly suggest copy and paste?

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

I was cursed by a witch for stealing a pie she'd left cooling on her windowsill. "But, witch, please," I said "August is such a lovely summery month! If you curse me to do the Edinburgh Fringe every year of my life, I will never be able to enjoy spending the whole of the month on beaches and in waterparks!" And she said "That'll teach you". And since I've no choice but to be there, I might as well do a show.

Who would you recommend comes to see you?

I would highly recommend it to people who like this sort of thing. Super-rich mystery benefactors are also very welcome.

What's next for you after the festival?

I'm heading to the south of France to teach a residential comedy workshop with Josie Long and Jonny Donahoe. (https://www.campfr.com/comedy)

You can see John Luke Roberts: After Me Comes the Flood (But in French) drip splosh splash drip BLUBBP BLUBBP BLUBBPBLUBBPBLUBBP!! at Assembly Studio Two from 31st July- 26th August at 5:30pm. For tickets, please visit www.edfringe.com

