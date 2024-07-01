Dua Lipa to Play Wembley Stadium Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following her electrifying headlining performance at Glastonbury, 3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa announced she will perform at London’s legendary Wembley Stadium next summer on June 20th, 2025. Tickets will go on sale to the public here from 10am BST Friday, July 12th.

“There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

To celebrate the announcement, Dua and O2 have collaborated in bringing back O2’s iconic “Walk Ad” campaign to promote their exclusive presale for the Radical Optimism Tour at Wembley Stadium. Filmed by acclaimed UK director Daniel Wolfe and shot on location in Broadstairs and Margate in Kent, the beautiful 60 second film follows Dua and her dancers from a quintessential British beach to the stage for her 2025 tour. O2 customers can get early access to tickets via the Priority app from 10am BST Wednesday, July 10th, 48 hours before general release.

The announcement comes on the heels of Dua headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, which received rave reviews. The Guardian declared it “an unequivocal success” and Evening Standard praised it as “a masterclass in how to adapt glossy pop perfection for the one-of-a-kind surroundings of Worthy Farm.” In addition, BBC hailed, “Dua hit every mark with the precision of someone who’d been building towards this moment for years,” and The Telegraph raved it was “a shiny demonstration of what has made Lipa the only global star to emerge from the UK in a decade.”

Following a run of European festivals this summer, Dua will play a show at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on October 17th, which sold out immediately. In November, Dua will embark on the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism Tour. The run kicks off in Singapore on November 5th and stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, before concluding with back-to-back shows in Seoul on December 4th and 5th at Gocheok Sky Dome.

Dua’s upcoming tour is in support of her third album, Radical Optimism, which went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries upon release, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. It was named a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, who hailed it as “an album of nonstop ear candy,” along with Variety, who declared it is “a joyous blast of pop savvy.” Additionally, The New Yorker praised, “The instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa,” and Vogue raved it is “a summery, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell.”

Tour Dates

July 4th, 2024 – Gdynia – Open’er Festival

July 6th, 2024 – Werchter – Rock Werchter

July 10th, 2024 – Madrid – Mad Cool Festival

July 12th, 2024 – Lisbon – Nos Alive Festival

October 17th, 2024 – London – Royal Albert Hall

November 5th, 2024 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 6th, 2024 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 9th, 2024 – Jakarta – Indonesia Arena-Senayan

November 13th, 2024 – Manila – Philippine Arena

November 16th, 2024 – Tokyo – Saitama Super Arena

November 17th, 2024 – Tokyo – Saitama Super Arena

November 20th, 2024 – Taipei – Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

November 23rd, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur – Axiata Arena

November 24th, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur – Axiata Arena

November 27th, 2024 – Bangkok – Impact Arena

December 4th, 2024 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

December 5th, 2024 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

June 20th, 2025 – London – Wembley Stadium ***NEW***

Photo Credit: Tyrone Lebon

