Donmar Warehouse Announces Michael Longhurst's Second Season As Artistic Director

The first production in this season will be Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks' modern epic IN THE BLOOD (17 April - 6 June 2020). Ellen McDougall will direct the first major UK production.

The Donmar and Theatr Clwyd will then revive Steve Waters' critically acclaimed THE CONTINGENCY PLAN (18 May - 6 June, Theatr Clwyd; 10 June - 1 August, Donmar Warehouse), a double-bill of plays about the climate crisis. This new production comes a decade on from their premiere and has been updated to reflect a decade of developments in the climate emergency. Chelsea Walker directs ON THE BEACH and Caroline Steinbeis directs RESILIENCE.

For THE CONTINGENCY PLAN, The Donmar Warehouse and Theatr Clwyd will work with Julie's Bicycle, industry leaders on climate change and environmental sustainability, to ensure that the co-production is made in a sustainable way.

In response to THE CONTINGENCY PLAN, writer Nina Segal and director Joseph Hancock will explore visions of a climate positive future with ASSEMBLY (12 and 13 July 2020), performed by The Donmar Warehouse's newly formed Local Company.

The final production in this season will be the world premiere of a stage adaptation of Ruben Östlund's film FORCE MAJEURE (7 August - 26 September 2020), written by Tim Price and directed by Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst.

In 2020 Actor and Director Prasanna Puwanarajah joins Designer and Director Tom Scutt as an Artistic Associate at The Donmar Warehouse.

The Donmar is continuing its commitment to engaging new audiences with DONMAR DAILY RELEASE. Going into its second year, this ticket access scheme will continue to see a minimum of 40 tickets released for sale every morning for the performances seven days later. Audiences can sign up to receive information about productions and ticketing on the

Donmar's website: www.donmarwarehouse.com.

The Donmar's successful free ticket scheme for those aged 16 to 25, YOUNG+FREE, will continue to offer seats by ballot for performances across the new season. YOUNG+FREE is funded through the generosity of audiences and supporters. These donations have enabled the Donmar to allocate more than 21,000 free tickets to those aged under 26.

Speaking about his second season Artistic Director Michael Longhurst said:

As we head into my second season as Artistic Director at the Donmar I am delighted for us to be bringing you more Important Stories, Thrillingly Told. 2020 will see exceptional artists, both new and familiar, joining us here at the Donmar to make inspiring productions that explore the world today.

In April, I am thrilled that Gate Theatre Artistic Director Ellen McDougall will make her Donmar debut, directing the first major UK production of In the Blood. Both epic and personal, Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks' play is inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic American novel The Scarlet Letter. It asks: how far would you go for your children?

Then, in June, we are delighted to give a timely revival to Steve Waters' compelling and acclaimed double-bill of plays, The Contingency Plan. Steve originally wrote the plays ten years ago and has now updated them to reflect a decade of developments in the climate emergency. We are pleased to co-produce this double-bill with Theatr Clwyd (whose Artistic Director Tamara Harvey and I were the original directors in 2009). Rising-star directors Chelsea Walker and Caroline Steinbeis will take the helm on what promises to be both a funny and thrilling pair of plays.

For The Contingency Plan, The Donmar Warehouse and Theatr Clwyd will also work with Julie's Bicycle, industry leaders on climate change and environmental sustainability, to ensure that the co-production is made in as sustainable a way as possible. They will work with both venues throughout the design and creation process to advise and consult on best practice and how to minimise the environmental impact of the project. Julie's Bicycle will then update their Sustainable Production Guide, adding The Contingency Plan as a key case study and demonstrative example of what actions the wider industry might take to address the climate crisis.

We are excited that, for the first time, we will be creating a production with our newly formed Donmar Local Company. This will play alongside, and in response to, The Contingency Plan. Writer Nina Segal and director Joseph Hancock will work with the company to explore visions of a climate positive future in a new work called Assembly.

In September, I will then direct a new adaptation of Ruben Östlund's critically-acclaimed film Force Majeure, written for the stage by Tim Price. This brilliant black comedy tells the awkward and hilarious story of a family turned upside down on a skiing holiday.

I am thrilled that Tom Scutt continues to support our work as Artistic Associate and mentor to the Donmar's Resident Design Assistant. Tom has dazzled audiences with his incredible designs for several Donmar shows, as well as making his directorial debut last year. I am also hugely excited that the incredibly talented actor and writer Prasanna Puwanarajah will join Tom as a Donmar Artistic Associate. I can't wait to work with them both over the next year."

Speaking about DONMAR DAILY and YOUNG+FREE Executive Director Henny Finch said:

"Our first year saw the launch of Donmar Daily - a new and simplified way of getting your hands on tickets for Donmar shows. This new way of buying tickets, closer to performance, saw more than a quarter of our audiences visiting the Donmar for the first time. Throughout 2020 we will continue this commitment with a minimum of 40 tickets made available every morning for the performances taking place one week later.

Engaging with new audiences is at the heart of what we do at The Donmar Warehouse, so we are thrilled to be continuing the fantastic YOUNG+FREE scheme where tickets are made available to for those aged under 26 via a monthly ballot. YOUNG+FREE is funded through the generosity of audiences and so far these donations have allowed the Donmar to allocate more than 21,000 tickets to those aged under 26."

Currently at the Donmar is Mike Lew's hilarious retelling of Shakespeare's Richard III - TEENAGE DICK directed by Michael Longhurst and starring Daniel Monks as Richard. Following this, Lyndsey Turner returns to the Donmar to direct Jessica Hynes, Aisling Loftus and Simon Manyonda in Caryl Churchill's FAR AWAY, twenty years on from its premiere.





