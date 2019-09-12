Donmar Warehouse Announces Further Casting For TEENAGE DICK, and More

The Donmar Warehouse today announces that Susan Wokoma, fresh from her acclaimed performance as Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Open Air Theatre and Channel 4's Year of the Rabbit, joins the cast of Teenage Dick in the role of Elizabeth York.

Susan, named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit and listed in Forbes' 30 Under 30 in 2017, joins previously announced Daniel Monks, who also received praise this summer for his portrayal of Roger in Sydney Theatre Company's production of Lord of the Flies.

The Donmar also announces today it will be partnering with the London College of Fashion, UAL, for Lyndsey Turner's production of Far Away by Caryl Churchill. Graduate students on the College's MA Costume Design for Performance course will work with the Donmar to create the extravagant hats for Far Away's renowned hat parade scene.

The Donmar will also work with 800 young people from schools across London during the two productions. Young people will create new work as they explore and respond to the themes of the plays.

Both productions will be on public sale from Wednesday 25 September at 9am online and 10am by phone or in person. Members can get priority booking from 17 September.

(Steel 10am Tuesday 17 September; Copper 12pm Tuesday 17 September; Friends 18 September 9am online and 10am by phone/in person)

Continuing its commitment to engaging new audiences, the Donmar is simplifying ticket access schemes with DONMAR DAILY RELEASE. This new scheme sees a minimum of 40 additional tickets released for sale every morning for performances seven days later. Audiences can sign up to receive information about productions and ticketing on the Donmar's website, www.donmarwarehouse.com.



The Donmar's successful free ticket scheme for those aged 16-25, YOUNG+FREE, will continue with Teenage Dick and Far Away offering seats for performances across the season with tickets released by ballot at the end of every month. YOUNG+FREE is funded through the generosity of audiences via the Donmar's PAY IT FORWARD scheme. These donations have enabled the Donmar to allocate more than 18,000 free tickets to those aged under 26.

Before Teenage Dick and Far Away take to the Donmar stage, the UK premiere of Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Ola Ince, starring Monica Dolan and Steven Mackintosh, is currently running until 5 October 2019. The Donmar then stages [BLANK] a new play by Alice Birch in a co-production with Clean Break. [BLANK] will run at the Donmar Warehouse from 11 October - 30 November. Maria Aberg directs a cast including Kate O'Flynn, Jemima Rooper, and Jackie Clune and Zainab Hasan who both return to the Donmar following the Shakespeare Trilogy in 2016.





