Cast Set For the West End Transfer of KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As rehearsals begin this week, the full cast has been announced for the award-winning murder mystery musical Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! which will transfer to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End for a strictly limited season from 25 May - 14 September after thrilling audiences in Edinburgh, Bristol and Manchester. Tickets are now on sale at www.kathyandstella.com with over 5000 under £25, and all front row seats priced at £20. Press Night will be Wednesday 5 June 2024.

Joining the previously announced Bronté Barbé (Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre) as Kathy, Rebekah Hinds (Oklahoma! Young Vic/ West End) as Stella and Imelda Warren-Green (Doctor Who: Time Fracture, Immersive LDN) as Erica+ will be Elliot Broadfoot (Annie Get Your Gun, Lavender Theatre) as Justin+, Hannah-Jane Fox (Close-Up, the Twiggy Musical, Menier Chocolate Factory) as Felicia, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure (Moulin Rouge, West End) as DI Sue Shaw+ and Ben Redfern (The Witches, National Theatre) as David Slatter+. The West End company will be completed by Jennifer Caldwell (Six the Musical, UK Tour), Chelsea Hall (Bring It On the Musical, UK Tour) and Sorelle Marsh (The Time Traveller’s Wife, West End and Storyhouse, Chester). Musicians will be Andrew Hilton (Musical Director / Keys 1), Catherine Benson (Associate Musical Director / Keys 2), Laura Browne (Guitar) and Philip Williams (Drums).

​

Also announced today is a new partnership between Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! and iconic jewellery designers Tatty Devine who will be making their famous laser cut and handmade in the UK Name Necklaces inspired by the unlikely crime fighting duo, available for fans of the show to buy in their Covent Garden store.

​

Originally brought to the stage by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Olivier Award winner Baby Reindeer, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons) and Kater Gordon (2:22, Vanya) Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! won Musical Theatre Review’s Best Musical Award at the Edinburgh Festival 2022. The production reunites the writing and musical talents of Jon Brittain - Book and Lyrics / Co-Director (The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Apple TV, Olivier Award winner Rotterdam) and Matthew Floyd Jones - Music and Lyrics (Frisky and Mannish) who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed, Fringe First award-winning A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad). Fabian Aloise (recently nominated for an Olivier Award for Sunset Boulevard) Co-Directs and Choreographs.

BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull's least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own!

​

This big-hearted, laugh out loud musical follows the unlikely crime-fighting duo as they put their friendship on the line to become part of the story. Can they crack the case, (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again…?