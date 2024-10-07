Discount Tickets Available For ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES at Eventim Apollo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Discount tickets are now available for Only Fools and Horses at Eventim Apollo. Pay no fees!

The Trotters are returning to London after a record-breaking 4 year run in London’s West End! You don’t want to miss the UK’s funniest show, playing at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo for Christmas 2024/25!

Stick a pony in your pocket – The Trotters are back and coming to a town near you! The smash hit show Only Fools and Horses The Musical - direct from a record-breaking four-year sold- out run-in London’s West End - featuring Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie, Marlene, Trigger, Denzil, Mickey Pearce.

Based on John Sullivan’s legendary television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, and comedy giant Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

Join in and take a trip back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

With musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune as you have never heard it before, and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm, you’re guaranteed to have a right ol’ knees-up! Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feel- good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share.

Offers and Validity

Monday to Thursday

Was £54 - Now £45

Was £66 - Now £55

Was £78 - Now £65

Was £90 - Now £75

Was £117 - Now £98



Friday to Saturday

Was £66 - Now £55

Was £78 - Now £65

Was £90 - Now £75

Was £104 - Now £85

Was £129 - Now £108



Valid on all performances 17 December 2024 - 20 December 2024, 22 December 2024, 30 December 2024 and 02 Januay 2025 - 03 January 2025.

Comments