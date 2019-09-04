Cush Jumbo Will Host The Stage Debut Awards; Presenters and Performers Announced!

According to The Stage, Cush Jumbo will host the upcoming Stage Debut Awards this month, for the second year in a row.

The list of presenters has also been announced, which includes Rosalie Craig, Mark Gatiss, Brenda Edwards, Jenna Russell, Marianne Elliott, Jonathan Bailey, Giles Terera and Inua Ellams.

Performances will include Rachel Tucker, who will sing a song from Come from Away, and Amara Okereke, winner of The Stage Debut Awards' Best Actress Award in 2018.

The Stage Debut Awards will be live-streamed on The Stage's Facebook page from 8.50pm on September 15.

The awards celebrate the very best breakthrough talent in theatre, from actors and directors to designers, writers, composers and lyricists, all of whom have made their professional debuts in the past year.

Check out the shortlist of nominees here.





