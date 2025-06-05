Critically Acclaimed Play DICK. Transfers to Riverside Studios This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run and a critically lauded London debut, Dick. will transfer to Riverside Studios in Hammersmith for a limited engagement from 18–25 June 2025.

Written and directed by Adam Kinneen, Dick. explores the charged emotional landscape of five friends in their mid-twenties navigating identity, desire, and disillusionment. As they attempt to chase the euphoria of youth before it slips away, the play examines the thrill and peril of excess — and the consequences of wanting more from everything and everyone.

Praised as “a masterpiece from start to finish” (My View From The Stalls) and “unmissable” (Everything Theatre), the production blends raw, hyperrealist writing with bold staging and an unflinching emotional core.

The cast features Joseph Lynch (Noah), Andi Bickers (Bailey), Frederick Russell (Ruby), Max Brennan (River), and Nina Fidderman (Cleo). The creative team includes Katie Shores (Production and Costume Design), Harriet White (Lighting Design), and Polly Dacam (Sound Design and Technical Operation).

Presented by Next to Nothing Productions, Dick. continues the company’s commitment to raw, intimate theatre made with urgency and invention.

The production, which made waves at the Drayton Arms Theatre earlier this spring, will run in Studio 3, with performances beginning at 7:15 PM each evening, except for a 3:00 PM matinee on Sunday, 22 June. The show runs approximately 150 minutes, including a 15-minute interval, and is suitable for audiences aged 16 and up. Tickets are priced at £18, with £15 concessions available, and can be booked via the Riverside Studios box office at riversidestudios.co.uk.

