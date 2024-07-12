Chicos Mambo's TUTU is Coming to the Peacock Theatre This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicos Mambo’s award-winning show TUTU is coming to the Peacock Theatre from Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 October, after nearly a decade on tour and close to 700 performances. Created by Artistic Director of the company, Philippe Lafeuille, this family-friendly show features an all-male cast of six dancers adorned in ever-changing, flamboyant costumes.

TUTU lovingly mocks the most classical outfit while the performers skilfully parody more than 40 characters, covering everything from classical ballet to contemporary dance. Audiences are treated to a hip-hop version of Swan Lake and a clumsy take on Dirty Dancing as the cast twists expectations, while maintaining the highest level of performance.

Ahead of TUTU coming to the Peacock Theatre, Philippe Lafeuille said: “I'm very happy and proud to be presenting my show TUTU in London. London for me represents one of the world's great epicentres of performing arts and entertainment. It’s a city that has given me great theatrical thrills and I’m all the more delighted that our visit to London coincides with the celebration of TUTU's 10th anniversary. Where better to celebrate this anniversary than at Sadler's Wells, a theatre that offers dance in all its diversity and richness just as TUTU offers dance in all its glory. It seems that there are no coincidences, only encounters. So get ready to be ‘TUTUfied’ London... let's dance!”

David Fry, Peacock Programmer, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Chicos Mambo’s TUTU to the Peacock Theatre this October. With their blend of technical prowess and comedic flair, Chicos Mambo inject a fun and fresh energy to their shows. I know that our audiences and West End friends will love TUTU’s playful choreography and flamboyant costumes that cleverly subvert gender norms in dance”

The show won the audience choice award in the “Dance” category at the 50th Avignon’s Festival OFF, and the audience award at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Chicos Mambo was founded in Barcelona in 1994 by Philippe Lafeuille. The company has gained recognition for its unique blend of humour, technical skill, and theatrical flair.

