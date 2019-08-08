Cherelle Jay, Zara MacIntosh, and Hana Stewart Join West End SIX as Alternate Queens

Producers of critically acclaimed, sell-out smash, SIX today announce that Cherelle Jay, Zara MacIntosh and Hana Stewart are to be the new alternate Queens in the West End cast at the Arts Theatre. They are already in rehearsals and will join the production in October.

They wil replace current alternates Vicki Manser, Grace Mouat and Courtney Stapleton.

Cherelle Jay comes to SIX direct from the West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie where she understudied the leading role of Pritti Pasha. She was previously a member the UK's most recognised Hip Hop dance company ZooNation and made her professional debut in the West End in their production Some Like It Hip Hop, then went into their most recent remixed production of Into The Hoods, covering the role of 'Lil Red'. Her other West End work includes I Can't Sing! The X Factor Musical at The London Palladium.

@CherelleJay

Zara MacIntosh is making her West End debut in SIX. She trained at the London College of Music. Her previous roles include playing Rattie in the recent hip hop musical In the Willows (UK tour) and Maria in Twelfth Night (Shakespeare Festival/Royal Court Theatre).

@zara_macintosh

Hana Stewart trained at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and Performers College. Her theatre credits include: Ruth in The State of Things at The Brockley Jack Studio Theatre and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz at The Sheringham Little Theatre. Hana has just finished filming the feature film Brighton, starring Larry Lamb, Marion Bailey, Lesley Sharp and Phil Davis.

@HanaStewart95

Nominated for five 2019 OIivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design, the West End smash hit SIX is the phenomenon everyone's losing their head over. The show's 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer which opened in January 2019.

The production is currently enjoying an open-ended run at the Arts Theatre - booking to July 2020 - and playing to sold out houses. And now the Queens have gone global: a Broadway transfer has been announced for February 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, following north American runs in Boston, Edmonton and Minnesota. SIX opens in Australia at the Sydney Opera House in January 2020. Further international dates are in discussion for Canada, Japan, China, South Korea and Russia. A UK tour sets off from the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford in October 2019.





