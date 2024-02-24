Leesa Tulley Leaves Theatre Café Diner Shift Early to Play Katherine Howard in West End SIX

On Friday, February 23rd, Leesa Howard got a call asking her to play Katherine Howard in the evening performance of West End's SIX The Musical in the middle of her shift at the famed restaurant where waitstaff sings for patrons, Theatre Cafe Diner.

Leesa explains on her Instagram stories: "I was just working in the diner, singing Let it Go, when they phoned me at ten past seven to say 'Can you do the 8 pm show tonight as Catherine Howard in Six the Musical?' Yeah sure, duh. Happy Friday!"

The actress barely had time for makeup before she stepped on stage for the performance.

Tulley was recently announced as the lead in the new musical Why Am I So Single? from Six creators Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, which will open at the Garrick Theatre later this year. Tulley was formerly a cover for Six on tour.

BroadwayWorld salutes the swings, understudies, and former cast members who drop everything to step in at the last minute, ensuring that the show goes on!

About SIX

Think you know the SIX Wives of Henry VIII? Think again…

Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

