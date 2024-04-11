SIX Extends West End Run and Will Host Post-Show Karaoke

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SIX has just extended its reign in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre through to Sunday 4 May 2025. Over 152,000 seats will be going on sale as part of the new booking extension, including tickets for six new access performance dates and two new sing-along performances.

The West End production of SIX is also teaming up with its Broadway counterpart on 6 June 2024, where both productions will host a one-night-only post show karaoke called SIX Karaoke (You Have A Voice). The event will see fans welcomed onto the Vaudeville Theatre (West End) and Lena Horne Theatre (Broadway) stages to sing their favourite song from the show's Tony Award-winning score. To enter, fans are welcomed to post a clip of themselves singing a song from the show to Instagram Reels/TikTok, tag the show @sixthemusical and use the hashtags #YouHaveAVoice and #SIXWestEndKaraoke. The West End post-show karaoke will be hosted by Six West End cast member Hannah Lowther.

The show has also announced two new sing-along performances on 12 January 2025 and 4 May 2025, joining previously announced sing-alongs on 12 May 2024 and 25 August 2024.

Producer Kenny Wax said, “We're absolutely delighted to be extending our reign in London, providing audiences with even more opportunities to Get Down with our incredible Queens and live band until May 2025. We're also really pleased to be teaming up with our Broadway production in offering the microphone to some talented fans and giving them an opportunity to truly experience how it feels to be a West End star.”

The show's 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer in January 2019 to the Arts Theatre. In 2020, SIX transferred for a short West End season to the Lyric Theatre before opening at what Nica Burns the theatre owner calls it's ‘forever home', the Vaudeville theatre in November 2021.

Winner of over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards, three WhatsOnStage awards, and nominated for five Oliviers, SIX can also be seen live on stage worldwide: on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York, across the UK on its current sell-out, record-breaking tour (currently on a European engagement across Germany, Switzerland and Italy), with a North American tour, a sit-down production in Toronto, a second forthcoming tour in Australia and further productions due to play in Manila and Tokyo, and a return to Holland. Earlier this year, the show achieved 1.5million followers globally – across YouTube, Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook in the UK, US, Australia, Korea and beyond. Song streams from both soundtracks are soon to reach 1 billion.

The production recently released an exclusive performance, in collaboration with Buckingham Palace, of a new arrangement of Haus of Holbein, filmed at The Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace, in front of the artist's works, including portraits of Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour and Henry VIII.

Think you know the six Wives of Henry VIII? Think again…

Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives' lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band,

the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

The current 2023-24 company are Nikki Bentley Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen Anne Boleyn, Kayleigh McKnight Jane Seymour, Reca Oakley as Anna of Cleves, Inez Budd Katherine Howard and Janiq Charles Catherine Parr, with Gabriella Stylianou Alternate Aragon/Seymour and Dance Captain, Naomi Alade (Alternate Boleyn/Cleves, Hannah Lowther as Alternate Howard/Parr, Meg Dixon-Brasil Super Swing and Natalie Pilkington UK Super Swing.