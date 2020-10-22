Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Adam Kay's This Is Going To Hurt & more!

Oct. 22, 2020  
Check Out This Week's Great Ticket Sales and Deals From TodayTix

There are lots of fantastic shows now on sale in the West End, and TodayTix is offering great deals on many of them. Here are this week's latest ticket sales and deals.

New performances added for Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt

The award-winning comedian returns to the West End in his smash-hit show This is Going To Hurt, for a limited run this November. But hurry - new performances are quickly selling out. Pay no booking fee with great seats available at £30.

https://www.todaytix.com/x/london/shows/22439-adam-kay-apollo-theatre

The Ocean at the End of the Lane now on sale

The smash-hit National Theatre production transfers to the West End with performances commencing in October 2021.

Book your tix now!

https://www.todaytix.com/x/london/shows/21527-ocean-at-the-end-of-the-lane

The Comeback now on sale

The Comeback, a brilliantly original and hilarious new comedy, is set to delight all generations at the Noel Coward Theatre this December.

Tickets from £23

https://www.todaytix.com/x/london/shows/22585-The-Comeback

Nine Lives opens this week

The latest show to open at the Bridge Theatre, Nine Lives threads together humour and humanity to tell the real personal story behind asylum headlines.
Unlock £15 Rush Tix

https://www.todaytix.com/x/london/shows/22292-nine-lives

Beat the Devil extends run

Ralph Fiennes returns to the stage in David Hare's sell-out play at the Bridge Theatre, with new performances added by popular demand.

Unlock £15 Rush Tix

https://www.todaytix.com/x/london/shows/22289-beat-the-devil


