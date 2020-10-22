Check Out This Week's Great Ticket Sales and Deals From TodayTix
Adam Kay's This Is Going To Hurt & more!
There are lots of fantastic shows now on sale in the West End, and TodayTix is offering great deals on many of them. Here are this week's latest ticket sales and deals.
New performances added for Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt
The award-winning comedian returns to the West End in his smash-hit show This is Going To Hurt, for a limited run this November. But hurry - new performances are quickly selling out. Pay no booking fee with great seats available at £30.
The Ocean at the End of the Lane now on sale
The smash-hit National Theatre production transfers to the West End with performances commencing in October 2021.
Book your tix now!
The Comeback now on sale
The Comeback, a brilliantly original and hilarious new comedy, is set to delight all generations at the Noel Coward Theatre this December.
Tickets from £23
Nine Lives opens this week
The latest show to open at the Bridge Theatre, Nine Lives threads together humour and humanity to tell the real personal story behind asylum headlines.
Unlock £15 Rush Tix
Beat the Devil extends run
Ralph Fiennes returns to the stage in David Hare's sell-out play at the Bridge Theatre, with new performances added by popular demand.
Unlock £15 Rush Tix
