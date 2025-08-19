Cast Set For THE LINE OF BEAUTY at the Almeida Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Ellie Bamber, Doreene Blackstock, Charles Edwards, Arty Froushan, Claudia Harrison, Matt Mella, Hannah Morrish, Alistair Nwachukwu, Robert Portal, Leo Suter and Jasper Talbot are cast in the world premiere of The Line of Beauty, adapted by Jack Holden from Alan Hollinghurst’s Booker Prize-winning novel.

Tony Award winner Michael Grandage directs this captivating portrait of Thatcher’s Britain at its most decadent and divisive. The production opens on Wednesday 29 October with previews from Tuesday 21 October, and runs until Saturday 29 November.

Many performances of The Line of Beauty have limited availability. Additional tickets will be released at 12pm on Wednesday 22 October.

Nick Guest moves into the grand Notting Hill home of his university friend Toby — and into the dazzling world of Toby’s father Gerald, a newly elected Tory MP, his elegant wife Rachel, and their troubled daughter Cat. From private gardens to country estates, glittering parties to political dinners, Nick is swept up in a world of money, power and privilege. A world that promises everything — and exacts a cost.

As he pursues beauty in all its forms — aesthetic, erotic, aspirational — Nick finds himself caught between the freedoms of desire and the rigid boundaries of class, sexuality and public image in a rapidly changing Britain.

The Line of Beauty is a captivating portrait of Thatcher’s Britain at its most decadent and divisive, based on the Booker Prize-winning novel by Alan Hollinghurst. Olivier Award nominee Jack Holden’s (Cruise; Kenrex) new adaptation of this poignant book is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Grandage.

The Line of Beauty is supported by Dianne Roberts and The Charlotte Aitken Trust.