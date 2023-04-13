Cast Set For SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY at the Lyric Hammersmith

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced casting for the UK première of critically acclaimed smash hit comedy School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh one of America's most exciting writers.

The winner of the 2022 Stage Debut Award for Best Director, Monique Touko, directs Heather Agyepong (The Power - Amazon Prime), Bola Akeju (Ted Lasso - Apple TV), Deborah Alli (Undercover - BBC), Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (Bad Education - BBC), Jadesola Odunjo (You - Netflix) and Tara Tijani (Death in Paradise - BBC), with additional casting to be announced. Following 60 productions across the USA, the UK première opens at the Lyric on 14 June, with previews from 8 June, and runs until 15 July.

Jocelyn Bioh says, "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play" is a love letter to young Black girls. I wanted to highlight all that is beautiful and special about us and our place in this world. This play celebrates our humor, joy, heartbreaks, and the deep journey I went on to owning my beauty. I never imagined that I would have an opportunity to share this play with an audience outside of New York City, so I am beyond thrilled to make my UK playwriting debut at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. This is such a dream come true; and that I get to work with such an incredible director, cast and design team is the cherry on top of the most delicious theatrical cake!"

Monique Touko adds, "I visited Aburi School for Girls, the school that inspired Jocelyn, on a trip to Ghana at the beginning of the year, and I was reminded of how important the story of and representation in School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play is. The play is a comedy with universal appeal and explores the vulnerable, tender moments of teenagehood. These nuanced and jubilant portrayals of Black women aren't seen on stage or screen enough. We have a stellar cast and creative team bringing this message to London and I'm so excited to work with the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre for the show's UK premiere."

Queen Bee Paulina and her crew excitedly await the arrival of the Miss Ghana pageant recruiter. It's clear that Paulina is in top position to take the title until her place is threatened by Ericka - a beautiful and talented new transfer student. As the friendship group's status quo is upended, who will be chosen for Miss Ghana and at what cost?

Bursting with hilarity and joy, this award-winning comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls around the world.

This production is produced in association with Mark Gordon Pictures and Francesca Moody Productions

Jocelyn Bioh (Writer) is an award-winning Ghanaian-American writer/performer from New York City. Her written works for theatre include: Merry Wives (Public Theater/Shakespeare in the Park, PBS Great Performances), Nollywood (MCC Theater), Goddess The Musical (Berkeley Rep) and the multi-award-winning School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play which was originally produced at MCC Theater in 2017/2018 and has gone on to have nearly 60 regional productions in the USA. She will make her Broadway debut as a playwright with the World Premiere of Jaja's African Hair Braiding at Manhattan Theatre Club in the fall of 2023. She is a former TOW playwriting fellow (2017) and has been commissioned by MTC, Atlantic Theater Co., Williamstown Theatre Festival and Second Stage. Jocelyn has also written for TV on Russian Doll, Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It, the new Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things, the upcoming new Star Wars series The Acolyte and is also writing the live screen adaptation of thehit Broadway musical Once On This Island for Disney+. She was the 2022 recipient of the OutstandingAdaptation Drama Desk Award.

Heather Agyepong plays Ama. Her theatre credits include Celebrated Virgins (Theatr Clwyd), The Body Remembers (Battersea Arts Centre), Noughts & Crosses (UK tour), Girls (Soho Theatre), So Many Reasons, Best Friends, (Ovalhouse Theatre), Hatch (Hackney Showrooms), Brent in a Tent, Switch (Kiln Theatre), Inspiration Day: Alfred The Great (Kit Theatre), Jagged Edge (Acrylick), Still Barred (Initiative.dkf), 4.48 Psychosis and Antigone (Theatre 24 Kent). For television, her credits include The Power, This is Going to Hurt and Enterprice and for film; Sylvia. Heather is also an artist, with her photography focusing on mental health and wellbeing, invisibility, the diaspora and the archive. Her work exists in a number of collections and she was recently announced as a Nikon European Ambassador.

Bola Akeju plays Mercy. Her theatre credits include Klippies (Young Vic), and for television, Ted Lasso.

Deborah Alli plays Eloise. Her theatre credits include Best of Enemies (Noel Coward Theatre) and The Lion King (Lyceum Theatre). For television, her credits include Undercover.

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers plays Gifty. Her theatre credits include The Kola Nut Does Not Speak English (Bush Theatre), Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe), Antigone (Mercury Theatre), Hear Me Now (Theatre503), Random (Tristan Bates Theatre) and Run It Back (Fairfield Halls), and for television her credits include Bad Education.

Jadesola Odunjo makes her professional stage debut in the role of Nana. For television, her credits include You and Grime Kids.

Tara Tijani plays Paulina. Her theatre credits include Anna Karenina (Sheffield Theatres), The Long Song (Chichester Festival Theatre) and Writers of the Unexplored (Royal Court). For television, her credits include Death in Paradise and for film; Pray.

Monique Touko (Director) is a London based multidisciplinary artist working in theatre, radio and film. Her skill set includes facilitation, devising, international work, new writing, script reading, drama school shows and projects, training actors, and working with young people. Monique won the Stage Debut Award for Best Director in 2022 for Malindadzimu - her professional debut. Recent theatre credits include: The Clinic (Almeida); Fair Play (Bush Theatre); Malindadzimu (Hampstead Theatre). Her assisting credits include: Wishlist (Royal Exchange Manchester and Royal Court); Yellowman (Young Vic); On the Exhale (Traverse Theatre), c*ck(Chichester Festival Theatre); Richard II (Shakespeare's Globe Theatre), Rosmersholm (Duke of York Theatre); Blood Wedding (Young Vic).