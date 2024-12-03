Cast Set For OEDIPUS at The Old Vic, Led By Rami Malek and Indira Varma

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Vic has announced the cast of Oedipus, who will join previously announced Rami Malek as Oedipus and Indira Varma as Jocasta. Based on Sophocles' play from c. 429 BC, this adaptation by Old Vic Associate Artist Ella Hickson will be co-directed by Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter in a strictly limited run from 21 January 2025.

Joining the cast are Nicholas Khan as Creon, Joseph Mydell as Corinthian, Cecilia Noble as Tiresias and Nicholas Woodeson as Shepherd.

Also joining the production from Hofesh Shechter Company are dancers Justine Gouache, Charles Heinrich, Kenny Wing Tao Ho, Adam Khazhmuradov, Kim Kohlmann, Oscar Jinghu Li, Yen-Ching Lin, Rachelle Scott, Jian-Hui Wang and Zee Zunnur.

The creative team is also announced today with Choreography & Music by Hofesh Shechter, Set & Costume by Rae Smith, Lighting by Tom Visser, Sound by Chris Shutt, Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA, Children's Casting by Saffeya Shebli and Voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth. The Associate Director is Lilac Yosiphon, Associate Choreographer is Kim Kohlmann, Associate Set by Niall McKeever, Associate Costume by Joanna Coe, Associate Lighting by Chris Burr, Music Collaborator is Frédéric Despierre and Props Supervisor is Zoë Wilson for Propworks.

It’s a cold case but, according to the Oracle, if the murderer of old King Laius is found and punished then all will be well. The people turn to their new King, Oedipus, the man who solved the riddle of the Sphinx, to hunt down the perpetrator and bring salvation. He vows to succeed whatever the cost and so begins an unstoppable pursuit of the truth through a harrowing labyrinth of fear and love.

Academy Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, No Time To Die) and Olivier Award winner Indira Varma (Present Laughter, Game of Thrones) star in Ella Hickson’s intimate and revelatory version of Sophocles’ transcendent tragedy, Oedipus, co-directed by Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter.

Comments