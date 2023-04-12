Cast Set For I LOVE YOU, NOW WHAT? at The Pleasance Theatre This Month

The debut play from actor and comedian Sophie Craig, I Love You, Now What?, opens at Pleasance Theatre, London, 25 - 29 April, starring Sophie Craig, (The Bay - ITV, The Adventures of Maid Marion - Signature Entertainment), Sean McLevy (Julius Caesar - Brighton Shakespeare Company) and Andy Umerah (CRACKERS - Polka Theatre, A Midsummer Night's Dream - East London Shakespeare Festival) and directed by Toby Clarke (Olivier nominated Warheads, Offie-nominated Wasted).

I Love You, Now What? is a snapshot into Ava and Theo's relationship, a new love coloured by first the diagnosis, and then the loss of Ava's father. Grief is not a linear journey, and this show explores what happens when your world comes tumbling down, in a fresh, raw way. What happens to your intimate relationships, what happens to love, once everything has shifted?

Exploring all that is beautiful, ugly and everything in between through the grieving process, finding humour in the darkest places. I Love You, Now What? opens a window into the impact grief has on our intimate relationships. The show explores the messiness of grief and questions if love can survive, when someone dies.

Sophie Craig is an actor, writer and comedian with numerous film and tv credits, who makes her debut as a playwright with I Love You, Now What? Her online comedy channel She's Not Funny offers deep dives into online shopping, send ups of sexism, women's body expectations and daily laughs, and gives an all-too needed platform for women's comedy - because women aren't funny, apparently. Sophie's online following across social media channels is over just under 1,000,000.

I Love You, Now What? will also run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023, 2 - 28 August, Pleasance Courtyard.