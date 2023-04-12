Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Set For I LOVE YOU, NOW WHAT? at The Pleasance Theatre This Month

Performances run 25 - 29 April 2023.

Apr. 12, 2023  
Cast Set For I LOVE YOU, NOW WHAT? at The Pleasance Theatre This Month

The debut play from actor and comedian Sophie Craig, I Love You, Now What?, opens at Pleasance Theatre, London, 25 - 29 April, starring Sophie Craig, (The Bay - ITV, The Adventures of Maid Marion - Signature Entertainment), Sean McLevy (Julius Caesar - Brighton Shakespeare Company) and Andy Umerah (CRACKERS - Polka Theatre, A Midsummer Night's Dream - East London Shakespeare Festival) and directed by Toby Clarke (Olivier nominated Warheads, Offie-nominated Wasted).

I Love You, Now What? is a snapshot into Ava and Theo's relationship, a new love coloured by first the diagnosis, and then the loss of Ava's father. Grief is not a linear journey, and this show explores what happens when your world comes tumbling down, in a fresh, raw way. What happens to your intimate relationships, what happens to love, once everything has shifted?

Exploring all that is beautiful, ugly and everything in between through the grieving process, finding humour in the darkest places. I Love You, Now What? opens a window into the impact grief has on our intimate relationships. The show explores the messiness of grief and questions if love can survive, when someone dies.

Sophie Craig is an actor, writer and comedian with numerous film and tv credits, who makes her debut as a playwright with I Love You, Now What? Her online comedy channel She's Not Funny offers deep dives into online shopping, send ups of sexism, women's body expectations and daily laughs, and gives an all-too needed platform for women's comedy - because women aren't funny, apparently. Sophie's online following across social media channels is over just under 1,000,000.

I Love You, Now What? will also run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023, 2 - 28 August, Pleasance Courtyard.



UNDER THE KUNDE TREE Comes to Southwark Playhouse Next Month Photo
UNDER THE KUNDE TREE Comes to Southwark Playhouse Next Month
Set during the ‘Hidden War’ of Cameroonian Independence, the empowering production Under the Kundè Tree is coming to Southwark Playhouse this spring. Under the Kundè Tree, written by Clarisse Makundul and directed by Ebenezer Bamgboye, follows a young woman, Sara, struggling to balance her heart’s desire and the pressure to fulfil traditional familial obligations during a time of conflict and the fight for decolonisation. 
Su Pollard, Ian McKellen, and More Take Home UK Pantomime Association 2023 Pantomime Award Photo
Su Pollard, Ian McKellen, and More Take Home UK Pantomime Association 2023 Pantomime Awards
The UK Pantomime Association (UKPA) has announced the winners of The Pantomime Awards 2023 in association with Butlin’s at a star-studded ceremony which took place at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End on the evening of Tuesday 11 April 2023.  
GREASE, HEATHERS, and More Come to Darlington Hippodrome This Spring/Summer Season Photo
GREASE, HEATHERS, and More Come to Darlington Hippodrome This Spring/Summer Season
The curtain has gone up on Darlington Hippodrome’s new spring/summer season of shows which is packed with an array of showstopping performances for audiences to enjoy through the summer months and beyond. Check out the full lineup here!
Theatres Trust Supports Seven Historic Theatres at Risk with Grants Totalling £60,00 Photo
Theatres Trust Supports Seven Historic Theatres at Risk with Grants Totalling £60,000
Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, has announced the first round of grants to be awarded through its new Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities programme, which will go to seven theatres across the UK, all of which are on the Theatres at Risk Register. 

More Hot Stories For You


Savour Festival Returns To Chelsea In July With More Restaurants, Chef Workshops, and MoreSavour Festival Returns To Chelsea In July With More Restaurants, Chef Workshops, and More
April 11, 2023

Following a magnificent debut in 2022, the alfresco Savour Festival is back once again to tantalise your tastebuds and quench your thirst in one of London's most storied locations by the Thames.
Photos: First Look At GENERATION GAMES at The White Bear TheatrePhotos: First Look At GENERATION GAMES at The White Bear Theatre
April 11, 2023

Generation Games is set to return to the White Bear Theatre in Kennington from tonight until 22nd April. 
Royal Experiences Come to The Royal Opera House this May in Honour of The CoronationRoyal Experiences Come to The Royal Opera House this May in Honour of The Coronation
April 11, 2023

To celebrate the crowning of King Charles III, the Royal Opera House is rolling out the red carpet for a limited-edition Coronation Tour*. Learn more about the upcoming events here!
Full Cast Announced For HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYINGFull Cast Announced For HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING
April 11, 2023

The full cast has been announced for a thrilling new production of Frank Loesser and Abe Burrows' 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' at Southwark Playhouse (Borough) from 12 May - 17 June.
THE BODYGUARD Performance Stopped Due to Audience Altercation; Police Called to VenueTHE BODYGUARD Performance Stopped Due to Audience Altercation; Police Called to Venue
April 8, 2023

The 7 April evening performance of The Bodyguard at The Palace Theatre in Manchester was canceled after an audience altercation. Police were called to the theatre to manage the situation.
share