Cast Set For CYRANO at Park Theatre

Cyrano, the critically acclaimed and joyous gender-flipped retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac will transfer to Park Theatre, London from 11 December 2024- 11 January 2025 following the sold-out European premiere run at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh this summer.

Written and performed by Australian actress of stage and screen, writer, and director Virginia Gay (Colin from Accounts, Winners & Losers, All Saints, Dancing With The Stars) and directed by Clare Watson. The cast announced today: Virginia Gay as Cyrano, Jessica Whitehurst (Ridley; ITV and The Comedy of Errors: The Globe) as Roxanne and Joseph Evans (Coronation Street and will be making his stage debut) as Yan. The company is completed by Tessa Wong (Black Mirror; Netflix and Hedda; Bristol Old Vic Theatre School), David Tarkenter (The Motive And The Cue and The Red Barn; National Theatre) and Tanvi Virmani (Minority Report; Lyric Theatre and The Crown Jewels; Garrick Theatre, West End/ Tour).

Scooping a Fringe First award, this reimagining of the Edmond Rostand classic is a big-hearted, irreverent rom-com for our times packed with music, wit and aching romance. A love letter to hope, to overcoming loneliness, to language and desire; to the irrepressible magic of theatre.

Cyrano is the most interesting person in any room – a wordsmith, a charmer. She works twice as hard and runs twice as fast as the pretty boys, because she's deeply ashamed of something about herself. Enter Roxanne: brilliant and beautiful, with a penchant for poetry and a way with words, just like Cyrano. But Roxanne only has eyes for Yan: hot, manly Yan; who is dumbstruck around Roxanne. Probably shy, right? Until suddenly he starts saying the most amazing things. But it's not Yan writing these perfect love scenes, it's Cyrano ...

