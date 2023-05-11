Cast Revealed For The UK Tour Of Michael Morpurgo's PIGS MIGHT FLY

The show will embark on a UK Tour from 24 May 2023 at Theatre Peckham.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 2 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 3 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

DEM Productions has announced the full cast for the musical adaptation of PIGS MIGHT FLY from Michael Morpurgo's Mudpuddle Farm with book, music & lyrics by Caroline Wigmore and Jen Green. The show will embark on a UK Tour from 24 May 2023 at Theatre Peckham, with a national press performance on 25 May, and will be directed by Kate Golledge.

Megan Swaisland (The Hogmoor Troll, 440 Theatre) will star as Pintsize with Rachel Lea-Gray (Pigs Might Fly, 2022 UK Tour, Jungle Rumble, Fortune Theatre) as Farmer Brightwell and Jazz Evans (Claus the Musical, Lowry Manchester, Spamalot UK Tour) as Farmer Rafferty.

This bold and energetic new musical follows the air-raising adventures of Pintsize, the youngest and most daring piglet on Mudpuddle Farm. Pintsize loves nothing more than playing with his neighbour and best friend Diana the sheep, until one day Pintsize wakes up to discover a tall fence built between their two farms. Devastated by the loss of playtime with his best pal, Pintsize resolves that he will figure out how to fly over it instead.

Can his determination and ingenuity defy the laws of physics? Will crotchety Farmer Rafferty finally make peace with his neighbour, Farmer Brightwell? Can Albertine the clever goose keep Pintsize from hurting himself as he tries to fly?

Based on the book by Michael Morpurgo, PIGS MIGHT FLY brings the farmyard to life with catchy songs, puppetry, and plenty of frolicsome fun.

PIGS MIGHT FLY has choreography by Chris Whittaker (Lady Chatterley's Lover, Gatsby) and set and costume design by Stewart J Charlesworth (From Here To Eternity, The Dark).

Tour Dates

Weds 24 - Fri 26 May LONDON Theatre Peckham 020 7708 5401

www.theatrepeckham.co.uk

Tue 30 - Wed 31 May WOKING New Victoria Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

Sat 3 - Sun 4 June LONDON New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/new-wimbledon-theatre

Sat 10 - Sun 11 June TORQUAY Princess Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/torquay

Sun 18 June RICHMOND Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/Richmond

Fri 7 - Sat 8 July BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

Sun 16 July MILTON KEYNES Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Tickets on Sale for AINT TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024 Photo
Tickets on Sale for AIN'T TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024

The West End premiere of the smash-hit, Tony Award-winning Broadway musical has now extended booking until 7 January 2024 at the Prince Edward Theatre, with the Christmas performance schedule now on sale.

The Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and Venue Photo
The Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and Venue

The Stage Debut Awards will take place on October 1 2023, uniting the previous 12 month’s most exciting and up-coming performers and creatives in a special ceremony celebrating their outstanding professional debuts.

Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman Will Star in FRANKIE & BEAUSY at Crazy Coqs and 54 Photo
Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman Will Star in FRANKIE & BEAUSY at Crazy Coqs and 54 Below

Frankie & Beausy met at a train station in Scotland 26 years ago on Valentine's Day. Frankie a Broadway performer & Edinburgh Festival survivor. Beausy, a shy musical theatre lover from Scotland. Their long loving friendship is celebrated in songs from 'Brigadoon' to Broadway and from the Highlands to Hollywood.

JALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee Day Photo
JALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee Day

Multi-talented writer, director and actor Oliver Twist brings his critically acclaimed one-man show Jali to Soho Theatre. The show's opening night is set to coincide with World Refugee Day, adding an important and timely message to this already powerful piece of theatre.


More Hot Stories For You

Tickets on Sale for AIN'T TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024Tickets on Sale for AIN'T TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024
The Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and VenueThe Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and Venue
JALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee DayJALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee Day
Shakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHTShakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHT

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You









close sound sound