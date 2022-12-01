Cast Announced For Lazarus Theatre Company's Contemporary HAMLET at Southwark Playhouse

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Performances run Thursday 12th January – Saturday 4th February 2023.

Dec. 01, 2022  
In 2023, one of Shakespeare's best-known and most regularly revisited tragedies will embark on a new and radical transformation. Lazarus Theatre Company will champion exciting young talent, many making their debuts, in this raucous rendition at Southwark Playhouse. Thrown into an urban community of lost teenagers and leading this gripping ensemble, Michael Hawkey makes his professional debut as the tormented prince Hamlet, alongside Lexine Lee as the fated Ophelia, also making her professional debut. This classic tale, with its violent twists of physical and mental intensity, archaic script and intricate personalities, is reworked into a strikingly unpredictable, visceral and contemporary show this Winter.

Reflecting this fresh production of Hamlet, the ensemble is joined by Juan Hernandez, newly-graduated from ALRA, and Amber Mendez-Martin, who is currently training at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and will be partnering with Raj Swamy (Billionaire Boy, Garrick Theatre; Red Joan, Trevor Nunn) to bring Rosencrantz and Guildenstern to life. Depicting the one omnipresent adult figure will be Micha Colombo (The Tempest, Greenwich Theatre; Mother, Blood Wedding, UK Tour), with Alex Zur (Macbeth, Young Shakespeare Company; Cucumber, Channel 4), Sam Morris (Lohengrin, Royal Opera House; Christopher - Solo Show, The Pleasance/ Cambridge International Arts Festival/ Theatre Deli) and Kalifa Taylor (Look Who's All Grown Up, The Space Theatre; Tomb King, The League of Adventure) completing the dynamic cast set to reframe the classic tale.

For audiences who think they know Hamlet, this cast of young talent will inject an enticing, raw, and gutsy interpretation into one of the most iconic Shakespeare plays, revitalising the suspense and shock of the Elizabethan tragedy and offering an all-new experience of Hamlet.

Since training at Saint Mary's University and mesmerising audiences as Hamlet in his third year production, Michael Hawkey bridges his professional debut with the well-versed character, commenting, I'm honoured to be able to take on this role with Lazarus at the Southwark Playhouse, where we will be tackling this tale in an innovative and aggressive way. Our Hamlet is as much a pragmatist as he is a philosopher. He is a doer, tasked with doing the unthinkable. To make your professional debut is one thing. To make it at 26 after a career change is another - and for that debut role to be Hamlet, I think it's fair to say that this means an awful lot to me.

On rounding up the best and brightest of London's theatre graduates, Artistic Director of Lazarus Theatre Company Ricky Dukes comments, It's tremendous to have assembled such a talented, gifted, energetic, focussed and 'up for it' company of young performers ready to take on this iconic play. With over 3000 submissions it took us a while to whittle it down to the final 9, but blimey what a fantastic bunch they are, it's going to be a real privilege and honour creating this new production with them.

Lazarus Theatre Company's Hamlet is presented in association with Southwark Playhouse Shakespeare Schools project, which offers over 1000 free tickets to local Southwark Schools.




Photos: In Rehearsal For THE THREE MUSKETEERS At Trinity Theatre Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal For THE THREE MUSKETEERS At Trinity Theatre
Trinity Theatre’s three brilliant Christmas shows will be performed by a newly announced nine strong cast. These multi-talented multi-hyphenates will play multiple roles across three shows for  triple festive delights! 
Photos: First Look at Robert Daws in Rehearsals for WODEHOUSE IN WONDERLAND Photo
Photos: First Look at Robert Daws in Rehearsals for WODEHOUSE IN WONDERLAND
Get a first look at photos of Robert Daws in rehearsals for the UK premiere of William Humble’s play Wodehouse in Wonderland, directed by Robin Herford.
Sheffield Theatres Announces Casting For THE GOOD PERSON OF SZECHWAN Photo
Sheffield Theatres Announces Casting For THE GOOD PERSON OF SZECHWAN
Sheffield Theatres has announced the full cast for their new production of The Good Person of Szechwan, marking the 80th anniversary of Bertolt Brecht's popular play. Commissioned by ETT and co-produced by Sheffield Theatres, ETT and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, this new version by Nina Segal is directed by Sheffield Theatres' RTYDS Associate Artistic Director Anthony Lau (Anna Karenina).
Comedian Tessa Coates Will Embark On UK Tour Photo
Comedian Tessa Coates Will Embark On UK Tour
Tessa Coates' show, Get Your Tessa Coates You've Pulled, is preparing to tour the UK in 2023. Tessa will be heading to London, Leicester, Manchester. Wales, Bristol, Glasgow and Brighton.

