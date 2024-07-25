COME FALL IN LOVE to Open in the UK in Summer 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Come Fall in Love, a new musical based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, will make its UK premiere in Summer 2025.

Come Fall in Love will be set in the UK and will be directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the record-breaking, award-sweeping Hindi-language film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ. DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995.

Come Fall in Love is the story of Simran, a young British Indian woman whose future is set: an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. But when she convinces her very strict dad that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe, she falls in love with Roger, a British charmer with a heart of gold, and her careful, logical plans go out the window. Can she be true to both her heritage and her heart? Can carefree Rog win over her traditional father?

Cultures collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic-comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, set to the exuberant beat of 18 all-new songs created for the stage.

The award-winning creative team for Come Fall in Love includes Book and Lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls with Tina Fey, Olivier Award winner for Legally Blonde with Laurence O’Keefe), Music by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani (popularly called Vishal & Sheykhar in India), Choreography by Rob Ashford (Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner whose credits include Frozen, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed on Broadway), Associate Choreography – Indian Dances by Shruti Merchant (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Taj Express), Scenic Design by Derek McLane (two-time Tony Award winner whose credits include MJ the Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway and West End) and Casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Venue, performance dates and further creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.

Come Fall in Love is produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

