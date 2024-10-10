CHARLIE COOK'S FAVOURITE BOOK Comes to the West End This Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Little Angel Theatre’s new musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book will have its West End premiere this Christmas. The puppet filled musical reunites adaptors Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane (who also directs) following their celebrated collaboration on the Olivier-nominated The Smartest Giant in Town (also written by Donaldson, illustrated by Scheffler and published by Macmillan Children’s Books). Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book will run from 5 December 2024 – 5 January 2025 at Trafalgar Studios with tickets now on sale at https://charliecookonstage.co.uk/.

Using puppetry and enchanting original songs, Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book celebrates the joy of reading by bringing to life the many magical worlds that can be found inside picture books, inspiring even the most reluctant young readers along the way. The acclaimed production arrives in the West End after a sell-out run at Little Angel and playing to packed houses across the country on a major nationwide tour visiting 58 venues throughout 2024.

Julia Donaldson said: “I am delighted that Little Angel’s magical production of ‘Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book’ is transferring to the West End. It is a story that celebrates the joy of reading in many forms - books, magazines and even encyclopaedias. It is a book within a book within a book - in fact there are 11 books in total - complete with pirates, ghosts, dragons and aliens, to name a few. It has been wonderful to see the story move from page to stage, complete with puppets and songs.”

Axel Scheffler said: "Charlie Cook's Favourite Book was such a joy to illustrate, with all of the different genres of books and multiple characters. It's an unusual book as it hasn't really got a continuous story, but jumps from one to the next, and so all of the books needed to feel and look different. The designs for the production are incredible, and I am so pleased that even more families will get to experience them in the West End.”



Little Angel Theatre Artistic Director Samantha Lane and Executive Director Peta Swindall said: “We are so excited to share the magic of ‘Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book’ with even more families this Christmas. The joy of seeing children and adults alike dive into the many worlds that this story brings to life is truly special. Puppetry, music, and storytelling combine in a way that celebrates the joy and wonder of reading, which is so important for children's development and imagination. We're thrilled to bring this adaptation to Trafalgar Studios after such a fantastic response on tour.”

Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book is adapted by Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane, directed by Samantha Lane, composed by Barb Jungr, with set and costume by Ellie Mills, puppets by Maia Kirkman-Richards and lighting by Sherry Coenen. Georgie Samuels and Pierre Hanson-Johnson will reprise their roles for the West End run. They will be joined by Jazmine Wilkinson.

Charlie loves reading. Especially books about pirates. But his sister hates it - it’s boring! Can Charlie convince her that reading is fun? Perhaps if she read a book about a pirate, who is reading a book about Goldilocks, who is reading a book about a knight…

Throughout the tour of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book Little Angel Theatre, in partnership with Macmillan Children’s Books and the National Literacy Trust, has delivered 180 play-based workshops across the country in primary schools and libraries to support literacy and encourage a deeper exploration of picture books. By encouraging parents and teachers to share creative routes into stories both at home and in the classroom, the workshops aimed to help inspire reluctant readers and give families and teachers the tools and support necessary to explore books through play.

Little Angel Theatre will have two productions running simultaneously in the West End this Christmas as their Olivier nominated production of The Smartest Giant in Town, also from adaptors Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane, returns to St Martin’s Lane Theatre for the third year running alongside Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book at Trafalgar Studios.

