Bus Crashes Into the Palace Theatre in the West End

Metro has reported that a bus crashed into the Palace Theatre in the West End, home to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The Finsbury Park-bound TfL bus collided with the side of the building, which sustained damage. Police have confirmed that no one was injured.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated: "Police were called at 13:00hrs on Monday, 19 August to reports of a collision on Shaftsbury Avenue, W1. Officers found a bus had mounted the curb and collided with a structure."

The scene has remained in place as it is looked into.

Heard about a bus crashing into the Palace Theatre literally as I was walking past it. Looks like it's hit the back corner of the theatre.

Hopefully nobody was hurt during the accident. pic.twitter.com/LLPj26rRYY — All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) August 19, 2024

