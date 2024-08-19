News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Bus Crashes Into the Palace Theatre in the West End

Police confirmed that no one was injured.

By: Aug. 19, 2024
Metro has reported that a bus crashed into the Palace Theatre in the West End, home to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The Finsbury Park-bound TfL bus collided with the side of the building, which sustained damage. Police have confirmed that no one was injured.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated: "Police were called at 13:00hrs on Monday, 19 August to reports of a collision on Shaftsbury Avenue, W1. Officers found a bus had mounted the curb and collided with a structure."

The scene has remained in place as it is looked into.  



