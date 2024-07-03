Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, and More Join Tour of LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Additional casting has been announced for the forthcoming UK performances of the World Tour of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR. The production will open at the SSE Arena Belfast on 19 September 2024.

Joining the previously announced Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly, who share the role of Jean Valjean, and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden, who share the role of Javert, will be Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier, Gavin Lee as Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Channah Hewitt as Fantine, James D. Gish as Enjolras and Jeremy Secomb as Bishop of Digne, leading a cast and orchestra of over 65. Further casting to be announced soon.

It was also confirmed that due to unprecedented demand and with most UK performances already sold out, new seats have been added in all cities, plus an extra performance in Manchester. UK tour schedule below. Tickets are on sale via lesmis.com/worldtour. Visit the website to view the cast's scheduled performance dates, which are subject to change.

Biographies

Bonnie Langford's most recent appearance in the West End was in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre, having also appeared in the Gala cast of the show at the Sondheim Theatre. Her many other West End credits include Miss Evangeline Harcourt in Anything Goes, Roz Keith in 9 to 5 The Musical and Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street. She created the role of Rumpleteaser in the original production of Cats and also starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago, in both the West End and on Broadway. She won a British Soap Award for her role as Carmel Kazemi in EastEnders and most recently reached the final of ITV's The Masked Dancer. Bonnie also appeared in the 2006 series of ITV1's Dancing On Ice, skating her way to the final and returned for the All Stars season in 2014. Her other television credits include BBC's Doctor Who and The Catherine Tate Show.

Gavin Lee created the role of Bert in Mary Poppins, in both the West End and on Broadway, receiving Olivier, Tony and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for his portrayal, as well as the Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards. On Broadway he has appeared as Thénardier in Les Misérables and was also nominated for the Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for his performance as Squidward in The Spongebob Musical. His many other West End credits include Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast and Jerry Travers in Top Hat.

Jac Yarrow made his professional and West End debut as the title role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, for which he was nominated for the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Musical and won The Stage Debut Award for Best West End Debut. He reprised the role of Joseph for the UK and Ireland Tour of the show and a run at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre and was most recently seen in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends.

Beatrice Penny-Touré is currently appearing as Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon in the West End. Her other West End credits include covering and playing the role of Christine in The Phantom of the Opera and the title role in Mary Poppins, as well as Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends.

Channah Hewitt most recently played the role of Fantine in the Dutch tour of Les Misérables. She was part of the Dutch cast of The Lion King, covering the role of Nala. She then played the role of Ikette and covered the role of Tina in the Hamburg production of Tina The Tina Turner Musical and also played the role of Tina in the Dutch production of the show. James D. Gish is making his European debut. His credits on Broadway include Fiyero in Wicked and Fabrizio in The Light in the Piazza for New York City Center Encores. His US touring credits include Gerry Goffin in Beautiful and Feuilly in Les Misérables.

Jeremy Secomb's West End credits include Javert in Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and most recently Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. His many other theatre credits include Sister Act at the Eventim Apollo and on tour, and Sweeney Todd in the London and New York revival of Sweeney Todd, at Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop.

LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR will be expanded from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End. It will have an extraordinary new design specifically created for arenas. This spectacular production will have a company of over 110 actors, musicians and crew.

Nick Grace is one of the World's leading producers and general managers of international touring productions and in the last 25 years has presented shows in 60 countries worldwide including BATMAN LIVE – World Arena Tour, WALKING WITH DINOSAURS – The Arena Spectacular, BLUE MAN GROUP World Tour and the ongoing MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour.

Camreron Mackintosh's critically acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Les Misérables continues its record-breaking run at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End, with several other local language productions currently on or in preparation around the world. The World Tour begins as the stage musical enters its 40th revolutionary year and will run throughout the upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations for the world's longest running musical in 2025. To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Oscar-winning movie, a remastered and remixed version was released in cinemas nationwide earlier this year.

Tour Dates

Thursday 19 – Saturday 28 September 2024

SSE Arena, Belfast

https://www.ssearenabelfast.com/

Thursday 3 – Sunday 6 October 2024

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

https://www.ovohydro.com/

Thursday 10 – Sunday 13 October 2024

Utilita Arena, Sheffield

https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/

Thursday 17 – Sunday 20 October 2024

P&J Live, Aberdeen

https://www.pandjlive.com/

Thursday 26 – Sunday 29 December 2024

AO Arena, Manchester

https://www.ao-arena.com/

Thursday 2 – Sunday 5 January 2025

Utilita Arena, Newcastle

https://www.utilitaarena.co.uk/

