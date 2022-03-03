BWW Review: THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

The Merchant of Venice is vastly considered to be Shakespeare's most controversial and problematic play, and director Abigail Graham doesn't shy away from the tough anti-semitic and racist themes covered in the Bard's text.

The contrast of the Sam Wanamaker playhouse lit only by candles while Jessica (Eleanor Wyld) sings a rendition of the Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling" sets the audience up for this modern interpretation of Shakespeare.

Adrian Schiller's portrayal of the honest and softly spoken Shylock garners the audience's sympathy right from the start - his gentle manner sets him apart from the loud and obnoxious characters that surround him.

The contrast between Shylock and the effervescent group including Bassanio (Michael Marcus), Solanio (Ben Caplan), Lorenzo (Daniel Bowerbank), Gratiano (Raymond Anum) and Antonio (Michael Gould) is jarring - they with their sharp suits and bottles of liquor and him with his dark clothes and waterproof coat. They spit at him, call him names and look down on him, all because he is Jewish.

And our sympathy for Shylock never waivers. Not even when he steadfastly demands he gets the bond he is owed - a pound of flesh from Antoni's breast. He constantly refuses to accept Bassanio's offer of triple the amount of the debt.

There are some funny scenes which offer some much-needed moments of lightheartedness in an otherwise bleak play. Of particular note are the scenes where Portia (Sophie Melville) meets her suitors which are turned into a modern TV gameshow. Although these have the potential to be disastrously cheesy, it's extremely well done, in part thanks to the onstage chemistry between Melville and Tripti Tripuraneni as Nerissa.

Additionally, in the tense courtroom scene where Antonio and Shylock meet to discuss the bond owed, the normally restrained Shylock sets up a table and camping stool, laying out some plastic Tupperware on top of kitchen scales in order to weigh out the pound of flesh he is owed. It's a brief comedic moment but doesn't detract from the heart-breaking scenes that follow.

The play has been tightened and scenes cut to create a more streamlined piece, set at a riveting pace. This haunting and heart-wrenching production will leave you thinking about it for a long while after you leave the Globe.

The Merchant of Venice at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse until 9 April.

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton