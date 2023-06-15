Review: ROMEO AND JULIET, Almeida Theatre

Rebecca Frecknall has created a compelling and unique retelling of a Shakespearean masterpiece

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Review: ROMEO AND JULIET, Almeida Theatre It can be a daunted thing to bring Shakespeare’s work to life – it’s something so familiar to the public and can sometimes feel tired and overdone. But Rebecca Frecknall’s production of Romeo and Juliet at the Almeida is a wonderful unique retelling of a Shakespearean classic.  

A vast concrete wall engulfs the stage and Shakespeare’s prologue is projected onto it, before it is pushed over by the cast to reveal a bare stage. The intimacy of the Almeida Theatre combined with the unadorned stage and light fog creates an intimidating and foreboding atmosphere, aided by Lee Curran’s wonderful lighting design featuring exposed lights which line the back wall.

Toheeb Jimoh’s Romeo is a confident man, self-assured and energetic amongst his friends, Isis Hainsworth’s Juliet brings out a softer, quieter and passionate side to him. Juliet is the epitome of young teenage girl - she’s witty, sarcastic and stubborn while also being dreamy and wistful.

The chemistry between the two leads is undeniable and the fast-moving relationship is believable – it’s intoxicating, urgent and all-encompassing. You watch the characters becoming lost in each other in real time; it’s something truly beautiful to witness.

The supporting cast also offer memorable performances, Jack Riddiford’s Mercutio is a testosterone driven joker, garnering laughs from the audience while Paul Higgins as Friar Lawrence and Jo McInne’s Nurse offer paternal comfort and guidance where Romeo and Juliet’s biological family fail them.

Curran’s lighting is used beautifully throughout, but particularly during Juliet’s balcony scene and when her body is brought to her family's tomb. As the play reaches its climax and Romeo rushes to Juliet’s side, the stage is lit by a large number of candles, helping to create an intimate, beautiful but ominous feel.

The production, two hours in length, is well paced. It moves along smoothly, and you’re never tempted to check your watch, wondering how much longer is left. Frecknall ends on Juliet’s death alongside her love. The scene where the Capulets and Montagues discover the deceased lovers together in the tomb is removed, ensuring the focus remains on the tragic story of the young lovers.

I’ve seen many productions of Romeo and Juliet over the years, but Frecknall has created a compelling and unique retelling of a Shakespearean masterpiece, aided by fantastic performances from Jimoh and Hainsworth. This is another hit production that Frecknall can add to her growing list – from Cabaret and A Streetcar Named Desire, I’m excited to see what she does next.

Romeo and Juliet is at the Almeida Theatre until 29 July.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




